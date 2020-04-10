The first few weeks of remote instruction in Manhattan Beach Unified has been a "double burden" for recently pink-slipped staff.
Earlier this month, 37 district employees received preliminary layoff notices to cut $3.6 million from next year's budget, not long before schools closed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Now, those teachers and classified staff are working through two layers of uncertainty: possibly being unemployed next year, and the public health crisis.
“The layoff process is continuing,” Superintendent Mike Matthews said March 18 by phone.
However, all Office of Administrative Hearing rooms, the agency that conducts hearings for teacher reductions in force, or layoffs, are closed for business from March 20 to April 16, according to School Services of California's "Impact of COVID-19 on Impending Layoffs" article, posted March 23.
School Services is a private organization that advises California school districts, equivalent to what a union is for teachers.
Off-site hearings for "essential matters" will take place through teleconference or video conference. But the layoff hearings, the article reads, aren't considered essential matters.
"That timeline through the Office of Administrative Hearings has not changed," said Suzanne Webb, assistant superintendent of human resources for MBUSD said during the Wednesday, March 25 board meeting, held via Zoom.
Of those with pink slips, 30 have asked for their legally entitled hearings, said Shawn Chen, English teacher at Mira Costa High School and president of MBUSD’s Teachers’ Association, by phone last week.
"Those teachers are definitely in limbo right now, doing all this work and not knowing if they have a job next year," Chen said.
"Our affected employees are so courageous and professional; they're continuing on even in the midst of all this change," Webb said during the meeting.
California's Office of Administrative Hearings may not have the authority to extend the May 15 deadline to notify the staff members whether or not they will be laid off, Chen said.
If the COVID-19 pandemic persists after OAH reopens for all regular matters, per the School Services article, the hearings will likely also take place via teleconference or video conference.
It is possible that the May 15 deadline may be continued, the article reads, although it is unclear whether the OAH has jurisdiction to continue the final layoff notice deadline under the Education Code. The district and OAH would potentially need to mutually agree to a continuance, it adds, which the administrative law judge would need to approve, without determining the enforceability of such continuance.
The employees still need their due process before getting the final, permanent layoff notices, Chen said, even if the hearing office's schedule is delayed.
“Teachers are losing jobs while trying novel ways of teaching,” Chen said by phone during the first week of remote instruction, calling the affected employees' situation a "double burden."
Under the California Education Code, affected staff have only five days to file a Notice of Participation for their hearing after receiving it in the mail, according to a template of the hearing notices being sent to affected staff.
They can also postpone their hearing within 10 days of finding good cause, the notice template reads.
Chen said she is worried about the effectiveness of the timeline; employees don't know if mail is safe to touch, or if they are supposed to leave home to mail back the notice of participation.
Some people have moved since schools let out, she added, so their notices may come untimely.
Teachers who may have already planned to retire or resign could impact the number of people on the layoff list, Matthews said in the phone interview. Also, if enrollment increases next year, the district may be able to bring some teachers back if it’s within budget.
The board will also discuss at its April 15 meeting whether the district will keep campuses closed until the school year ends, Matthews wrote in an April 2 letter to the MBUSD community.