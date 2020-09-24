About one-third of food produced on farms is going to waste during the coronavirus pandemic, in large part because farmers don’t have the resources to transport the food to areas that face food shortages, according to the nonprofit and college student-founded the Farmlink Project.
In August, Farmlink reached a milestone by delivering 10 million pounds of rescued produce since its inception in March. The shipment went from Taylor Farms in Salinas to United Hands Multi-Purpose Center in Compton to help combat food insecurity, which 25 million Americans reportedly suffer from, even before the pandemic.
Manhattan Beach native Mason O’Hanlon and other South Bay natives have joined the effort that was founded by college students after they learned millions of pounds of fresh produce was being tossed due to the closure of eateries across the country. Farmlink’s goal is to connect farmers to food banks that have food shortages while supporting jobs such as farm workers and truck drivers.
Farmlink was founded by Brown University student Aidan Reilly and Stanford University’s James Kanoff. They reached out to fellow classmates and friends to help build Farmlink from the ground up.
O'Hanlon, a Babson College student who attended Loyola High School with Reilly, was intrigued by what Farmlink was trying to accomplish, so he joined the group in its early stages.
“Since then it has grown at the most rapid pace that we could ever have imagined,” O’Hanlon said.
Currently Farmlink has nearly 200 members and has raised approximately $2 million. While Farmlink is based in California, their team is spread out across the country. O’Hanlon said everyone is a volunteer, no one is getting paid, so that keeps the overhead costs low.
Manhattan Beach’s Courtney Bond was friends with Kanoff at Stanford, where she recently graduated, and is now leading Farmlink’s fundraising team. She said they have “mobilized a community of individuals from all over to help support our cause."
“We have been very lucky to receive grants from foundations from across the country,” Bond said. “So those have been a big source of income for us. But the biggest source of income comes from individual donations.”
Finding 'food insecure' communities
Farmlink has a “food insecurity team” that looks at the areas of the country that are in most of need of food.
“There's most definitely certain parts of the nation where food insecurity is worse than others.” Bond said. “But food insecurity is a problem in all 50 states.”
In Farmlink's geographic reach — in terms of the number of pounds of food both sourced from and delivered to — California is the number one state.
“It's been really cool to be able to see somewhat of a local impact with all the work we've been doing,” Bond said.
Rancho Palos Verdes’ Camille Masuda graduated from Palos Verdes Peninsula High School in 2017. She will graduate from USC in 2021 where she is studying environmental science. She is part of Farmlink’s food insecurity team. She researches regions such as Los Angeles County and Hawaii for levels of food insecurity.
“Even though growing up in the area, I felt it was a huge eye opener and it was kind of mind boggling to realize the kind of gravity of our food insecurity in the U.S.,” Masuda said.
Masuda added, “I felt like even after doing all the research and spending months, trying to comb through and find food pantries, food banks, shelters, whatever I could find, to put into our database, it felt like I could never get to everything.”
Sabrina Chwalek, who last year graduated from Vistamar School in El Segundo and is now attending Brown, said she did not personally know anyone involved with Farmlink and was searching for a summer internship when she saw a posting on LinkedIn about volunteer opportunities.
Chwalek joined Farmlink’s food insecurity team.
“The sheer number of people that face food insecurity in the United States, I think that's one of the most powerful realizations,” Chwalek said. “Even before the pandemic, 14 or 15% of Americans were already food insecure.”
O’Hanlon said they contact farms to find neighboring areas where they see where food security is a big issue. Eventually they will find farms willing to donate a certain amount of produce they have on hand, which could be onions, potatoes, lettuce, or more.
“Once they agree to that, we can find a food bank that is suffering from a lack of produce,” O’Hanlon said.
Middle man for transportation
Farmlink essentially acts as a middleman, using Uber Freight as its main transportation from the farms.
On Aug. 15, Farmlink delivered fresh produce from Taylor Farms and eggs from Trafficanda Egg Ranch, to the United Hands Multipurpose Center in Compton, where local youth and Farmlink volunteers helped distribute the food. The delivery to United Hands marked Farmlink’s 10 millionth pound milestone.
United Hands of Compton was founded by Martha Barajas who has been distributing food, clothing and toys in Compton for more than a decade. The organization, with the help of Cynthia Macon since the start of the pandemic, has distributed food on Saturdays to more than 2,000 people in marginalized communities.
Since May, Farmlink has provided 50,000 pounds of produce for distribution through United Hands.
Macon said there was a lot of demand for food, but they had limited resources. They were figuring out how they could get a truck to pick up food at farms in the Imperial Valley when “low and behold up popped Farmlink,” said.
“We wouldn't have to find that farmer, did not have to find the truck, did not have to try to make that connection,” said. “So they really filed a void that was there. And they did it quickly. I was astonished to see that in a very short period of time, how they had organized themselves.
“There’s a lot of people at home doing nothing and a lot of college students at home, but these really have utilized their time,” added.
Bond recently cold-called around 20 farms in a day to find out what their experience has been like during the coronavirus crises. Several were not interested in their service because the farmers feed their surplus to their cows or chickens, or find anther way to use it.
Bond then talked to a farmer at 80 Acres Farms in Ohio, which was going to have a few thousand extra pounds of tomatoes the following week. They wanted the tomatoes transported from their northwest Arkansas farm to a local hunger relief organization in Arkansas. The farm packaged the tomatoes and Farmlink picked it up and delivered.
“It's been a really cool experience to be able to talk to people on the ground who are growing this produce,” Bond said. “Sometimes they have a few thousand pounds one week and then the next week, they're short a bunch of pounds. It's cool to kind of just understand how that works on a more granular level.”
O’Hanlon said they have seen a “massive amount” of food insecurity within indigenous tribes throughout America, including the Navajo Nation.
“It’s a very difficult place to transport food,” O’Hanlon said. “A lot of other organizations that are doing stuff similar to us are transporting food where it’s easier.”
Bond said they hope to soon have a footprint in all 50 states, but in a perfect world food insecurity and food waste would be eliminated in America.
“We recognize that we’re a very young group, students and individuals who are all like-minded," Bond said. "But, we recognize there's going to be a lot of hoops we have to jump through and expertise that we're going to need."
For more information, visit thefarmlink.project.org.