The City of Hermosa Beach announced on Tuesday, April 27, a communitywide plan for reopening, recovery and resilience focusing on the vital elements of Safety, Health, Infrastructure, New Technology, Economic Development and Service (SHINES).
Hermosa SHINES will help establish the city’s priorities for moving forward in light of reduced COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations and in conjunction with modified orders from the LA County Department of Health and the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The plan also helps inform upcoming city council decisions, including its 2021-22 budget, proposals to make downtown a more welcoming shopping and entertainment destination, and whether to continue outdoor dining and other pandemic initiatives.
Details about SHINES can be found via the Events Calendar of the city's website, hermosabeach.gov. A subsequent Study Session will occur Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. Public participation via teleconference is encouraged, and comments may be shared through Speak Up Hermosa; details for both are outlined on the website.
“These times have presented a unique opportunity for reflection and adaptation as a local government and as a community,” said City Manager Suja Lowenthal in a press release. “Our path to recovery can only be traveled together with our community and stakeholders. With the launch of Hermosa SHINES on Tuesday, we look forward to engaging with the city council and community to identify our city’s priorities for recovering from the pandemic, creating a more resilient community and ensuring a high quality of life for all Hermosa residents.”