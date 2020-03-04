Thursday, MARCH 5
Bijou Theater exhibit opens
“Going to the Movies: The Story of the Bijou Theater,” hosted by the Hermosa Beach Historical Society, opens today at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit follows the building's evolution from the Metropolitan to the Bijou Theater. The museum is at 710 Pier Ave. and its normal hours are Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and weekends from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit HermosaBeachHistoricalSociety.org.
40 beers at Brewport
Sierra Nevada brewing company celebrates 40 years in business with a "40 Beers for 40 Years" tap takeover, at Brewport Tap House, 204 Main St. in El Segundo. Taps open at 5 p.m.
Friday, MARCH 6
Challah baking club
The first Friday of each month, 9:30 a.m., members of the community are invited to make delicious homemade challah. Try a different recipe each time. For the location and more information, contact Sara Mintz at sara@jccmb.com or call 310-214-4999.
Movie Palace movie
The documentary "Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace," screens at 7 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Community Theater, 710 Pier Ave. Directed by South Bay local April Wright, the film focuses on the rise and fall of majestic theaters that housed one of the country's most popular pastimes of the early 20th century.
Rock2Remember at the Lighthouse
Rock2Remember features live music from the Fabulous Bixby Dicks, Mike & Jeff and Handsome Devil, all for a $10 donation benefiting Guitars for Vets. The show starts at 6 p.m. at the Lighthouse Cafe, 30 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach. Tickets can be purchased at the door online. Visit guitars4vets.org.
Saturday, MARCH 7
Sweep the Esplanade
Join others involved with Keep the Esplanade Beautiful at its monthly meet-up to sweep the Redondo Beach public walkway. The group meets at 9 a.m. at Avenue I and The Esplanade. Gloves and supplies are provided. Visit KTEBRedondo on Facebook for updates on this group.
Women's self defense class
Self-defense for women will cover basic fighting skills, common control holds and avoiding a victim mindset. The free, police-taught class goes from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the El Segundo Teen Center, 405 E. Grand Ave. To sign up, email Sgt. Luke Muir at lmuir@elsegundo.org or call (310) 524-2295. Participants should wear gym clothes and bring water to drink.
Summer Camp Expo
Get a sneak peek at 2020 summer camps at the 10th annual Summer Camp Expo from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the American Martyrs Church Blacktop, 1701 Laurel Ave., Manhattan Beach. Demos, raffles, games and prizes will round out the day.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Kite Festival at Redondo Pier
This all-ages event at the Redondo Beach Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, runs from 12 to 5 p.m. with prizes awarded for the best hand-made kite, best ground display, highest-flying kite, and the youngest and youngest-at-heart kite flyers. Kites are available for purchase at local pier and boardwalk shops, or bring your own. More information available on www.redondopier.com.
South Bay Children's Choir
Back by popular demand, The South Bay Children’s Choir will present “An Afternoon of Light Classics” at 4 p.m. in the Haag Recital Hall at El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Boulevard, Torrance. The choir is an auditioned group of singers ages 6 to 18. Tickets range from $10-$15 and may be purchased online at centerforthearts.org or by phone at 800-832-ARTS.
Monday, MARCH 9
Camera Club monthly meeting
Join photography enthusiasts at 7 p.m., in the Torrance Airport Administration Building, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. This meeting will consist of Print image Critique with guest Laurie Mortara. All are welcome. For more information, contact Harry Korn, (805)-340-3197, or visit sbccphoto.org.
Tuesday, MARCH 10
Family Purim party
Celebrate Purim with live entertainment, a buffet dinner, Megillah reading and lots of fun at the Jewish Community Center's Family Purim Party, 2108 Vail Ave. in Redondo Beach. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. For details call 310.214.4999 or email info@jccmb.com.
Wednesday, MARCH 11
Seuss stories today and tomorrow
The whole family is welcome for Dr. Seuss Storytime with guest reader Bill Barke, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Redondo Beach Main Library, 1st Floor, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. A second reading will be on Thursday, March 12, at the Redondo Beach North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd.
Red Bean pastry demo
Phoebe Chow of More than Bread demonstrates how to make red bean pastry. The dessert is made of layers of flaky pastry and a sweet, red bean paste. Samples provided. For adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at the Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave.
Thursday, MARCH 12
"Vaping in 2020" update
South Bay Families Connected presents "Vaping in 2020: What parents need to know," 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Adams Middle School, 2600 Ripley Ave., Redondo Beach. Sarah Grippa from the Marijuana Education Institute will be the guest speaker. Teens and adults are encouraged to attend. The event is free and advance registration is suggested via southbayfamiliesconnected.org/events/vaping2020.
Friday, MARCH 13
TEDx Salon on food
A salon event comprising prerecorded TED Talks and moderated live discussions will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. The theme is “Food, Eat to Live / Live to Eat.” Tickets are $25 and available at http://tedxredondobeach.com/.
Jessica Fichot performs
The versatile Jessica Fichot comes to Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Boulevard in Torrance. Raised with French, Chinese and American influences, Fichot takes audiences on a journey out of the French chanson tradition into the realms of gypsy jazz, swing and folk. The performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$26 and may be purchased at centerforthearts.org or by calling 800-832-ARTS.
ST. PATRICK'S THEME
March 14: Hermosa Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade, 11 a.m. on on Pier Ave. See HBchamber.net for details of this annual community tradition.
March 15: The Village Runner's Saint Patrick's Day 5K Run/Walk and Little Leprechaun Dash for the Gold, 8 a.m to 12 p.m. in Riviera Village, Redondo Beach. For information or to register online visit www.villagerunner.com or email donfranken@gmail.com.