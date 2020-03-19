Readers are advised to confirm the status of all events prior to attendance.
CANCELLED/MODIFIED EVENTS
March 19—Community Meeting on homelessness at M.B. Joslyn Center (postponed)
March 20—Costa to the Capital concert at Mira Costa H.S.
March 20—USAV (volleyball) tournament in Hermosa Beach
March 20—Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach lunch seminar on Fatigue and Cancer
March 20—Bonsai carving at the Nakaoka Center–An in-person demo is cancelled but the Dai Ichi Bonsai Club will livestream a presentation by renowned bonsai artist Will Baddeley at 7 p.m. on its Facebook Page, Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai. The club will continue with plans for its Advanced Carving Workshop starting at 8 a.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St.,Torrance. Sign up via daiichibonsaikai.com.
March 21—Manhattan Beach Senior and Scout Community Center fundraiser (postponed)
March 21—M.B. Police Department town hall meeting (postponed)
March 21—Support our Schools week for M.B. Education Foundation. This week of support through coordination with local business has been postponed. Donations appreciated through https://mbef.org/givetoday.
March 21—Hearts of Hermosa school fundraiser (cancelled)
March 21— Beach Camp Expo at Adams Middle School
March 22—Sandpipers Stroll the Strand fundraiser (postponed)
March 22—World Water Day water walk at Polliwog Park (postponed)
March 22—Hermosa Beach Unplugged media-free day (postponed)
March 27—Beach Cities Symphony concert at Marsee Auditorium
March 27—Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach lunch seminar on Social Security
April 1—Skate for Hermosa Beach Schools fundraiser
April 14—City of M.B. volunteer appreciation event (cancelled)
May 1—Beach Life music festival in Redondo Beach (postponed)
May 15—City of M.B. Older Adult Health Fair
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Closures include regular events, most meetings, special events and performances.
Beach Cities Health District public meetings and select events, volunteer training, classes and workshops through April 30
El Segundo Library until further notice
El Segundo public schools through April 10
Hermosa Beach Library through March 31
Hermosa Beach skate park through March 31
Hermosa Beach public schools through April 13
Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus and social media channels.
Manhattan Beach Library through March 31
Manhattan Beach public schools through April 14
Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed to the public until April 30. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus or by calling 310-802-5000.
Redondo Beach libraries through April 13
Redondo Beach public schools through April 10
Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org and various department web pages for details.
Redondo Beach Performing Art Center all events through June 30
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but some classes and events are cancelled. Confirmation is suggested prior to visiting. Check the online calendar, https://southcoastbotanicgarden.org/events/month/ for details. Admission is $15 for adults; discounts for kids and students with I.D.
Hopkins Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach, features a forest, meadows and a pond. Open 10 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. except Wednesdays. Prior to attending, call 310-318-0668 or check the website, https://www.redondo.org/depts/public_works/parks/hopkins.asp.
