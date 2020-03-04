Unita, a collection of co-working spaces, which recently opened its newest location in Manhattan Beach, strives to become a community for like-minded people in a creative industry.
“Every space feels like someone's living room,” said Tom Cocking, community manager and Redondo Beach resident. “We always say collaboration instead of competition. You should be using the people around you to help better your business.”
Owners Ego Alpay and Serkan Yalcinkaya, who live in the South Bay, opened their first location in El Segundo, which was followed by a smaller location in Hermosa Beach. The Manhattan Beach location opened four months ago at 516 N. Sepulveda Blvd., which was the former home of Mr. Pockets and more recently 2nd Half Sports Grill.
According to Cocking, the Manhattan Beach location has 30 offices; a podcast room; virtual reality studio; event space that holds upwards of 100; and other amenities.
Non-members can rent space by the hour, but Unita offers three different monthly memberships. The “Surfer,” at $400, is basically a “hot desk,” where common space is shared, first-come, first-serve. The “Local” membership, at $575, offers a dedicated desk for that member only. There is also the “native” membership, which ranges from $1,400 to $4,000, and has private offices. All members get 24/7 access with personal code.
Cocking said Unita does not try to “nickel and dime” its clients since all amenities, from a photo/art studio to printing, is covered by the membership.
While Unita has clients who are venture capitalists and lawyers, they also focus on those in a creative industry including photographers, videographers, graphic designers and website designers, to share space. Instead of outsourcing work, Unita hopes to bring together businesses under their roof.
“We know starting a business is difficult and what can we do to make it easier on you and how can we help better your business which you don’t see in a lot of co-working spaces,” Cocking said.
Each location has different amenities, Cocking said.
Because of their love of the arts, the owners featured an art studio and gallery at its El Segundo location, which also has live music, a large meeting room, and yoga spaces.
“It took off and within a year they opened the Hermosa Beach location, which is mainly office space with desks and a conference room,” said Cocking of Unita's smallest location.
Unita offers one of maybe two podcast studios in the South Bay.
“It's the most underutilized room so far,” said Cocking of the podcast room.
Unita and the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, March 26. The mixer, which local companies will provide food and drink, begins at 5:30 p.m., following the ribbon cutting.
For more information, visit unita.club.