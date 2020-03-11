Manhattan Beach native Mason O’Hanlon and some other college students decided video and voice on a dating platform could create better communication and the potential for a better relationship prior to meeting in person for the first time.
“You're essentially going on a blind date with no one to back-up or add any credibility to the person you're meeting. So it's very scary,” said the 20-year-old O’Hanlon.
So in November of 2019, O’Hanlon and his partners, fellow Babson College student Marc Baghadjian and Brown University student Winnie McCabe launched Skippit at the campuses of USC, UCLA and San Diego State.
With the help of 350 brand ambassadors, Skippit's launch resulted in 40 million Instagram impressions. The ambassadors posted along with 80 influencers including Brody Jenner. The dating platform also had nearly 6,000 users, 110,000 swipes, as well as 12,000 messages, according to O'Hanlon.
The summer of 2018, O’Hanlon’s freshman year, the app's founders attended a San Francisco accelerator program for start-ups where they learned the fundamentals of creating a business.
That fall, O'Hanlon said Skippit raised more than $200,000 from a venture capital firm, as well as fund from investor Daniel Macklin, the co-founder of SoFi.
With the funds, Skippit was able to bring on three full-time developers and two designers to work on product design.
O'Hanlon, a Loyola High School alumnus, said typically video has not been adopted in dating apps because it's a “bigger step.”
“You could catch someone while you're in class, you have to set aside time to hop on a video call,” O'Hanlon said. “So it's never been done and it's hard to adopt that feature. But we think video is a primary solution because we are seeing applications such as TikTok Snapchat, Vine, Instagram, have all began implementing more and more video.
“Within a five minute video call, you're able to know whether you enjoy communicating with that person or you see any sort of potential future with them," O'Hanlon said. "Or if you think that really didn't go well, 'I want to cut that off now. And I'm glad I did that. So I didn't waste another three weeks person that individual.'”
With the successful Southern California launch in November, O'Hanlon said Skippit plans to expand to Dallas and San Francisco.
For more information, visit skippitapp.com.