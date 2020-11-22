A limited edition puzzle featuring a map of Redondo Beach will be available for purchase beginning Nov. 23.
The puzzle features an original poster from California Map Art Company (CMAC) that highlights landmarks and businesses in the city. The sale of the puzzle will benefit Good World Power of Peace (GWPOP), a nonprofit that concentrates on teen mental health.
Hermosa Beach resident Amanda Hunter founded GWPOP as well as CMAC.
“During the pandemic, puzzles have become so popular we could hardly get any more made," said Hunter in an email. "They are a good at-home activity for the whole family, a group of friends and all avid puzzlers.”
Hunter has ordered only 1,000 of the Redondo Beach puzzle, which retails for $30. She expects them to sell out fast.
“California Map Art Puzzles sold out of both Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach in a matter of weeks earlier this year and blew up on local social media,” Hunter said. “We had to shut down our Etsy account online after two weeks as we were sold out.”
Hunter said Redondo Beach is the last CMAC commissioned map, but the company will continue to make map puzzles from original art, including Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and El Segundo, in 2021.
The Redondo Beach map was created by artist Cesar Levy and updated in 2020 by Jake Tedesco.
For more information, email amanda@cmacaps.com, or visit cmacmaps.com.