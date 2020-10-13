Gustavo Navarro opened his fifth Private Sneakers location in Redondo Beach on Sept. 12, six years after opening his first store in Long Beach.
Navarro said because they are offer speciality merchandise and are an authorized dealer of Nike, Jordan, Adidas, New Balance and Converse, he has been able to weather the COVID-19 storm that has impacted countless businesses.
“It’s merchandise that is unique and hard to acquire,” Navarro said. “You usually can’t find in most mom-and-pop stores or in malls.”
For example, Navarro said, a customer can buy the Air Jordan 1 from his store or website for $170 for retail, but the shoe could go up to as much as $300 on the black market, StockX, an online market place for sneakers, or eBay, based on demand.
“A lot of this product sells out in minutes or hours depending on how many pairs that I have or we put out there,” Navarro said.
Navarro took over what was IKicks in the Redondo Shores Shopping Center.
Other Private Sneakers locations include San Pedro and Seal Beach and Fullerton.
Private Sneakers is located at 409 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 100, in Redondo Beach.
For more information, visit privatesneakers.com.