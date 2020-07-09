Natalie Buether realized soon after the coronavirus lockdown that people were finding ways to celebrate events in different ways with drive-by graduation ceremonies or birthday parades instead of gathering in large groups.
The Torrance resident wanted to help people celebrate important events by forming her own company, Party in My Yardy, a customized yard card rental service formed to create a smile during these difficult times.
“We found an opportunity to spread some joy in a time when it was needed,” Buether said.
With the aid of Outlaw Graphics in Torrance, Buether started the company a couple of months ago and designed the letters, picked fonts and graphics and emojis for a touch of humor. The signs are made with waterproof particle board.
Buether works with her clients to determine what they want to say and offers options on set up and delivery time.
“It’s fun, especially with a kid’s birthday, if they wake up in the morning and there’s huge two-foot letters in the front lawn that say ‘Happy Birthday,’” Buether said. “So a lot of times I’m like a ninja in the night setting up letters after the kids go to bed so that in the morning they wake up surprised.”
Buether said as things are rapidly changing because of the spread of the coronavirus, offering rentals instead of selling a product comes in handy for the client.
“Instead of having to order a new banner, we can stick it in front of the restaurant and say ‘We're Open’ or ‘Take Out Only,’” Buether said. “So it's not tempting that folks are having to purchase a banner and that maybe in two weeks they're gonna have to change the message.”
For more information, visit partyinmyyardy.com, email order@partyinmyyardy.com, or call (213) 792-4333.