El Segundo-based NEFT Vodka will host “Vodka After Dark,” a virtual cocktail party series as a benefit to numerous local bartenders who have lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, beginning Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m.
NEFT Vodka CEO Jeff Mahony said the weekly series is meant to provide support through donating to the Southbay Bartender Fund where 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to those bartenders who are struggling after the COVID-19 cost thousands of jobs.
Viewer donations to the GoFundMe page will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000 each week by NEFT.
“How can we actually help support some of those folks? What are the things that we can do to bring awareness to the fact that, hey, they've been in our communities for a long time, they're now experiencing some hardships as well? They are closed down,” Mahony said.
“It’s not just the bartenders and the servers, it’s the folks that are professionals in those arenas, but also the venues that are components to this. So we’re doing our best to team with some of those groups to create awareness for what they are doing.”
The series will be hosted by NEFT Master Mixologist Luke Barr, who has been in the service industry since he was 14 years old. It will showcase local bartenders from their own locations while they demonstrate cocktail tricks and recipes. He wants to feature those he feels are “frontline soldiers for the restaurant industry and the ones feeling it the most right now.”
“We want to get them on here, showcase them in the best light and give them an opportunity to not only tell their story, but give us some things to do while we're in this downtime,” Barr said.
“Vodka After Dark” will live stream on Facebook Live and Zoom for an hour and a half to two hours. The show will also feature games as well as interview segments with guest influencers and celebrity guests.
“It’s really kind of a variety show, kind of old school,” Barr said.
NEFT Vodka opened for business in November 2018 and Mahony said they are just “trying to take care of our employees” as well as entertain.
“There are a lot of folks out there that I think are just looking for connection, you know, some kind of distraction, maybe a little bit of fun,” Mahony said.
To view the show, have a Facebook account and then access the show at neftafterdark.com.
Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/bar-staff-fundraiser/. As of April 22, $1,200 has been raised towards the $10,000 goal.
For other information, visit getneft.com.