In February, Mike Longacre knew his guitar shop’s days were numbered at its current location on Manhattan Avenue in Hermosa Beach, steps from Pier Avenue.
After Abigaile Restaurant and Brewery closed earlier this year at the nearly 15,600 square foot, two-story commercial building, the only tenants remaining were Marlin Equity and Mike’s Guitar Parlor, which opened in 2014, and offers vintage guitars for sale.
Martin Equity recently received approval from the Hermosa Beach Planning Commission in April to convert more than 6,500 square feet of existing tenant space, including where Abigaile and Mike’s Guitar Parlor is located, into office space and add an additional 2,900 square feet of floor area for office expansion at 1301 Manhattan Ave. This will allow Martin Equity to consolidate its three locations in Hermosa Beach into a single building. A “review and reconsideration” of the Planning Commission decision of the project will go before the Hermosa Beach City Council at its Tuesday, May 26 meeting.
Longacre went hunting for a location and found it across the street at 140 Pier Ave., which in recent years was a skateboard shop to the New Orleans Cajun Cafe. Longacre said his business is expected to reopen June 1, but he’s been busy selling guitars online and performing virtually. Recently he performed 20 original songs in 20 days.
“It'll be very luxurious looking from the street,” said Longacre of the new location which is currently undergoing renovations. “It's got the old å100 year old floors all sanded and beat up and it just lends itself to you know, vintage guitar. It really is stunning.”
After finishing a five-year lease, Longacre was going month to month before making the move. But he said his Marlin Equity has been “fabulous to me” as a landlord and customer.
“Truth be told, four different buildings in Hermosa didn’t want anything to do with a guitar shop in their space… they gave the little guy a chance,” Longacre said.
Hermosa Beach Historical Society and Museum president emeritus Rick Koenig said the spot where Abigaile and Mike’s Guitar Parlor now sits has a unique history dating back over a hundreds years. It began with the Old Baptist Church, which later became First Baptist Church, that stood there for decades.
The church eventually became the Creative Craft Center in the mid-1970s and later a haven for punk bands like Black Flag in the late 70s.
“The foundation sat there for a long, long time,” Koenig said.
Eventually “The Church” was torn done and the current building was developed with Ein Stein’s Brewery moving in before the Union Cattle Company and finally Abigaile and Ocean Bar, which took over the top floor.