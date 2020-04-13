As a nation of normally free-spending shoppers and travelers hunkers down at home to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, South Bay and Long Beach retailers and other businesses are taking tips from the food industry.
Whether's its curbside delivery of nonfood products, virtual shopping or retooling to offer entirely new products aimed at the healthcare industry, coastal businesses are having to reinvent themselves to stay afloat.
As the coronavirus outbreak shutters businesses across the country causing a record 6.6 million Americans to seek jobless benefits just last week, here are local shops doing what they can to stay profitable.
Retooling for signs and shields
Fastsigns franchise owner Stan Gray said the hardest part of owning locations in Torrance and Long Beach during the novel coronavirus outbreak was having to layoff employees after shutting down showrooms at both of his locations.
But his Torrance Fastsigns is still open.
“We're just putting our heads together, and we're trying to come up with new ways to reinvent ourselves,” Gray said.
Gray said they are reinventing the business by producing signage products for businesses deemed essential, such as those in the healthcare industry, so they are “doing things in the shop now that I’ve never even thought about doing,” Gray said.
Examples include sidewalk graphics for social distancing, producing clear plastic vertical sneeze guards and face shields for healthcare workers.
“A lot of that just came by talking to our clients in the healthcare industry, about what they're experiencing, what they're needing, where they're coming short on items, and we're just developing new ways to produce that kind of work in our office.” Gray said.
Gray opened the Long Beach Fastsigns five years ago. He purchased the Torrance location, which has been operating for 30 years, in 2018.
Fastsigns is producing coronavirus information posters and offering them free to other businesses to educate employees about the infectious disease.
Curbside book delivery
Pages bookstore in Manhattan Beach is one of those businesses trying to reach its customers by taking orders online or by phone.
“People have been incredibly supportive and responsive,” said Pages general manager Kristin Rasmussen. “There have been some hiccups for sure. We're not moving as quickly as we'd like to, but we are working out everything and trying to get stuff to people as quickly as we can.”
Immediately after closing their doors to the public, around March 15, Rasmussen said Pages started selling online and taking phone orders. The staff is working individually and rotating shifts at the store to remain isolated.
The orders are left on a table adjacent to the business to be picked up.
“We're fulfilling our orders that people pick up curbside through the side door of the store, through our courtyard, and there are a number of bags out there on the table right now,” Rasmussen said.
Prescriptions via text messaging
Kovacs-Frey Pharmacy and Home Health Care has been a family owned business in Redondo Beach since the early 1960s. They are doing everything they can to be good neighbors, while being safe during this crises, said owner Samia Zaki, who has owned the business with her family for five years.
While the pharmacy is still open with shorter hours and limiting the amount of people inside, they offer local prescription delivery, as they have for years, while offering a drive-thru-like service with curbside texting. Customers send a text when they arrive and employees bring the prescription to them.
“We're here for the community,” Zaki said. “We've always been there and we'll stay there and we'll do what we can to help. I have to say that everybody's been very understanding and very appreciative of the services."
Zaki added she is appreciative of the good feedback from customers as she and her employees put themselves on the front line each day.
Don't forget the oil change
Even though fewer people are driving to work or vacation spots due to the coronavirus crisis, auto repair shops and gas stations are still considered essential businesses.
Redondo Beach’s Cars Automotive & Muffler, in operation for decades, offers its own concierge service featuring an after-hours pick-up and drop-off system at someone’s home or business, free of charge.
“Especially if it’s an older customer or somebody who has very bad health issues that cannot leave,” said vice president Gilda Dyckman. “And we've never turned down anybody on that… (but) we’re not going to go to Ontario for an oil change.”
Dyckman said sales have been down 95 percent since the outbreak.
“We're an essential service and we want to make sure that our customers know we're here,” Dyckman said.
Dyckman recommends keeping up regular maintenance, even during this difficult time as parts for more major repairs might not be readily available.
“Our vendors or manufacturers are not stocking their shelves," Dyckman said. "Because they're not getting products and most of the products are coming from China.”
'Retail therapy from afar'
When clothing boutique Beach & Beverly in Hermosa Beach closed its doors a few weeks ago, general manager and buyer Amanda Browning went straight to Instagram, where customers can practically view the entire store.
“In March, we really didn’t skip a beat,” Browning said. “The local community really came though; it was amazing.”
Brown, who had already operated with a small staff, said she has taken over the work that part-time employees had done prior to the store’s closure.
Beach & Beverly is offering contactless curbside pick-up and local deliveries. Customers miss shopping, said Browning, and she already has some repeat customers.
“They're saying that it's really retail therapy from afar," Browning said, of her repeat customers.
And, of course, it's the comfort clothing that is in high demand right now, said Browning adding she's had to put orders for other more formal types of clothing on hold, for now.
“Luckily, a lot of my reps and brands are really cool,” Browning said. “They're very understanding right now. Hopefully I can take these in a couple of months.”