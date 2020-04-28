Downtown Hermosa Business Association in partnership with the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce, Truly Hermosa and the HermosaOne.com platform, is hosting a city-wide Hermosa Beach Virtual Sidewalk Sale May 1 to 3, which will feature more than 100 Hermosa retailers and restaurants with online specials, free local deliveries and curbside pick up.
Kicking off on Friday, May 1, and continuing through Sunday, May 3, the three-day virtual sidewalk sale organizers aim to bring the community together with an online shopping event unlike anything before in Hermosa.
Brian Cooley, co-founder of Wicked+ general store and Beach & Beverly, said that more than 100 Hermosa Beach stores have had to close its storefronts to become online retailers offering local delivery services and more than 60 restaurants are limited to offer only curbside and delivery service.
“With no knowledge of when they will reopen these businesses, your favorite boutiques, gift stores, surf shops, salons, art studios, restaurants, and more need our community to shop local now, more than ever,” Cooley said.
“The silver lining of any crisis is how people come together,” said Jeff Bonafede, from Uncorked Wine Shop. “Our Beach Cities communities have been amazing in supporting our small businesses. Many of us have had to pivot and become an online, take out and delivery business overnight. We appreciate and thank our local community for helping us survive during this unprecedented time.”
“Now more than ever our local businesses need your support, please remember to shop small with us so that Hermosa still looks and feels like Hermosa when this is all over,” said Lori Ford, co-owner of Gum Tree Shop & Cafe. “Your local businesses appreciate your online orders more than you can ever imagine, they are what’s keeping us afloat"
Participating business can be found at hermosaone.com/all-listings/, a directory organized by HermosaOne.com, an online platform started by Hermosa Beach residents Russ Gilbert, Jessica Accamando, William Jason and Megg Sulzinger, with the idea of bringing the community together and a one-stop place to discover local businesses, live streaming events and ways to get involved and volunteer for those in need.
Residents can tune in to Instagram Live starting Wednesday for live in-store virtual interviews with retailers and restaurant owners, see inside your the businesses and learn about their specials. Follow @dthermosabeach on both Instagram and Facebook for the latest news and details.