Hermosa Beach’s Alysia Grabiner owns three Bar Method studios in Los Angeles and taught at one in Hermosa Beach in the past, but when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the studios in March, she went to virtual workouts.
Before the pandemic, her husband Dustin Grabiner built a ballet barre she used at home for practice or stretching. When she used the ballet barre and posted a photo on Instagram in April, eight of her clients inquired where they could purchase one.
So husband and wife soon went into business together and have since sold nearly 180 of the portable ballet barres that are constructed of wood in their garage in Hermosa Beach.
“It's not quite as exciting to be in your living room, but it's kind of helping them to have that connection and get a better workout with it,” said Alysia, adding she is offering outdoor classes at her studios in West L.A., Brentwood and Studio City while still selling her active-wear fashion brand Move & Moxie.
Dustin also had his commercial, film and events business, Hermosa Kustoms, which he started with his brother Drew, hit hard by the coronavirus. But he said he has enjoyed working professionally for the first time with his wife.
“I was really trying to figure out what to do,” said Dustin after the shutdown closed the industries his company supported. “This has been beyond helpful. It’s a good team: I build, she sells.”
The ballet barres are 38.5 inches tall, 36 inches wide and 16 inches deep, Dustin said.
Alysia said they mostly do local pick-up, but they have shipped ballet barres across the country. They are shipped disassembled, but they offer an assembly video.
They also offer a mat cubby accessory, which is sold separately, that holds anything from a yoga mat to a phone.
For more information, visit moveandmoxie.com, email moveandmoxie@gmail.com or message them on Instagram @moveandmoxie.