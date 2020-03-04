The company 350HAHB and the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Feb. 27 to celebrate the renovation and grand opening of 350 Hermosa Ave.
Michael Stamolis said his company purchased the 12-unit apartment complex in April 2019 and decided “doing a heavy renovation was a better option that tearing the buildings down.”
“We spent over $1.2 million on the renovation and replaced everything, even the parts of the building/plumbing/electrical that you can’t see that were over 60 years old,” Stamolis said.
As a part of the renovation, they installed a new laundry facility with ShinePay technology and a Nexus Secure Package System as well as outdoor seating areas, indigenous landscaping and garages with secure storage included.
“We kept the look and feel of the old buildings and roof, and the front wall mainly because we love it,” Stamolis said. “Being residents of Hermosa, it was important to us to modernize it, but keep the 'Old School Hermosa' vibe.”
Rents for 350 Hermosa Ave. start at $3,000 a month.
For more information, visit 350Hermosa.com, or call (310) 944-0634.