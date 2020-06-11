Dave Prentice opened the first location of Dave’s Olde Book Shop in Manhattan Beach more than 25 years ago as a retirement business, but he only planned to stay open for 10 years.
But Prentice said this week that it’s time to sell the used bookstore, one of the few in the South Bay, which has been located in Redondo Beach since 2008.
“Really it’s time,” Prentice said Tuesday. “It’s a really fun business. I enjoyed my customers a lot.”
Prentice, who does not own the building where the bookstore is located, closed the doors on March 21 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the store has not been open since. He is looking for a new owner that will keep selling books.
“The only thing I stipulate when I (sell) is I'd like permission to come in and borrow a book once in a while,” said the 78-year-old Prentice.
Prentice said the bookstore still has a large following and “it’s a good viable business.”
“I’ve talked to a whole bunch of people, but nobody’s come with a firm offer yet,” said Prentice.
Dave's Olde Book Shop is located at 2123 Artesia Blvd.
For more information, call Prentice at (310) 404-9553.