Manhattan Beach's Colin and Malia Aita wanted to give their children, daughter Allie and son Kainoa, the adequate amount of vitamins and minerals in their diet, but not through sugar-filled drinks or gummy vitamins popular with children.
So Green Light Vitamin Drinks was born through trial and error and the help of pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby who helped develop a drink low in sugar, high in vitamins and minerals and tastes good to children, according to Colin.
Colin said the process began five years ago when he contacted Crosby, who he said was enthusiastic about the project.
“I got to work and I was a one man operation, still mostly am really,” Colin said. “But finding and sourcing all of the different ingredients that we need, the vitamin blend, the natural colors and natural flavors… I wanted to make sure it was very natural and organic as possible for my own kids to start and then all the other kids that would be drinking it.”
Green Light is available in three flavors — Tropical Punch, Very Berry and Pink Lemonade — is non-GMO Project verified and the vitamin content is based on the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to Colin.
As for the taste, Colin said his children were the guinea pigs, as well as the inspiration for the drink’s cover artwork.
“We started with no sugar and they were like, ‘Oh, this is horrendous,’” he said. “I want to have it as low sugar as possible, but kids don't care about health if it doesn't taste good.”
Green Light is made with 15 vitamins and nutrients, organic lemon juice to preserve freshness, natural spring water and organic cane sugar, and is also sweetened with monk fruit.
“Monk fruit is like a Stevia as a natural sweetener that doesn't show up on the glycemic index,” Colin said. “So we incorporated organic monk fruit with that sugar… to get it to the sweetness that would allow kids to actually drink vitamins and not feel that they were too bitter.”
While the drink is packaged in Watsonville, in Northern California, Colin, who is in the real estate business, is currently playing deliveryman for Green Light, which is currently only available through its website. He also offers free local delivery and there is no sales tax.
For more information, visit greenlightdrinks.com.