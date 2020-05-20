As restaurants throughout the South Bay navigate Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Barnacles Bar and Grill in Hermosa Beach has first-hand experience with the department's enforcement.
Barnacles reopened late last week after being shuttered by the health department earlier this month.
The restaurant's permit was suspended and the facility was closed on May 5 "due to the violation of the Health Officer Order where customers were observed consuming food (beverages) at the bar,” according to the county agency.
“They closed us down because people were drinking their to-go cocktails in the building while they waited for their to-go food,” said Barnacles owner/general manager Lisa Cassity.
Cassity said she thought customers could order to-go food and beverages and wait on-site as long as they were social distancing and wearing masks. But that wasn't the case.
“Even if they were just drinking water, we would have still been in violation," Cassity said. "The rules are no eating or drinking on our property, which was unknown to us at the time."
Indeed, it's been difficult discerning county rules from individual city rules for reopening during the pandemic.
But, Hermosa Beach City Manager Suja Lowenthal said the city has been doing its best to explain the public health requirement to business owners in the city. And, it did so, said Lowenthal, before the county cited Barnacles.
Barnacles, located about six blocks from the Hermosa Beach Pier and Pier Avenue, reopened on May 15, said owner/general manager Cassity. And now, there's a table at the entryway barring customers from entering the building entirely.
Cassity took over ownership of Barnacles last June when owner Ted Van Huisen died. She had worked with Van Huisen since 2008, and left to help open Hook & Plow in Hermosa Beach in 2014. She returned to Barnacles when Van Huisen asked her to come back as his general manager and operating partner in 2017.
Barnacles challenged the county health department, said Cassity, because there have been “no set rules, regulations or guidelines during this, and the little direction we have received is very ambiguous.
“We’ve have to change our operations countless times since March,” Cassity said. “We are doing whatever we can to just keep the lights on and to continue to provide a service to our community.”
Cassity said she is frustrated at what she calls "an unfair double standard of enforcement."
“You walk down Pier Plaza on a Sunday and everyone is drinking and eating with no social distancing or face masks,” Cassity said. “You go to a restaurant on upper Pier and there are people on the patio having wine while they wait for their to-go food.”
Cassity also said in Redondo Beach, restaurants are allowing customers to eat to-go food and drink on patios with no repercussion.
The relaxing of the take-home rules for alcohol by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control does not mean people can drink on Pier Plaza or at the beach, said Lowenthal.
“Our team continues to work with our businesses to help navigate what is allowed under current public health orders and to plan for welcoming customers back for dine-in service as part of our recovery efforts,” Lowenthal said.
Barnacles was not fined by the health department, said Cassity, and she's been in communication with them to ensure she stays in compliance.
"I want the entire industry to be thriving and doing as best they can during a time like this and we are included in that category.” Cassity said.
Barnacles, located at 837 Hermosa Ave., currently offers take-out/pick-up.