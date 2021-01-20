While the coronavirus pandemic has had a detrimental impact on countless businesses, the hardware industry, in many cases, was not one of them.
South Bay Hardware opened its doors Monday in Redondo Beach, the third California location for owners Diana Newton and her parents David and Cynthia Brunjes.
“We’ve been very blessed to have stayed open this whole time when everyone else is struggling," Newton said, "the hardware industry in general took off when COVID happened.”
It seems since people are staying home more than ever, home improvement is one way to pass the time.
“Everything is in demand,” said Newton, including paint, lawn and garden supplies and various tools.
The family's other two locations -- Bay Hardware in Seal Beach and Lunada Bay Hardware in Palos Verdes Estates -- are each less than half the size of South Bay Hardware, which is 6,600-square feet and allows them to carry almost 25,000 different items, from Benjamin Moore paints to products from other local businesses. Newton said the business also offers help with “odd jobs” including everything from lamp repair to glass cutting.
Her family has been connected to the hardware business for decades, Newton said.
Her maternal grandmother worked at Craftwood Lumber & Hardware, just north of Chicago, when it first opened in 1956. When her parents moved back to Chicago from California in 1988, they began working at that location. Around 2004, her grandmother helped facilitate the sale of the business from the prior owner to her parents.
Newton said her mother, as well as she and her siblings, all worked at Craftwood as cashiers.
Her father, David Brunjes said he saw an ad for a business available in Seal Beach. After they visited the store with Newton and wife Cynthia, he decided to purchase the business which was just a few miles from where they used to live.
“My wife and I now bounce back and forth between here and Illinois,” said Brunjes, while Newton is running the three locations.
Newton said, in some respects, South Bay Hardware is a classic hardware store when it comes to service.
“I'm very keen on pricing and making sure that we're very competitive and fair,” Newton said.
Hours of operation at South Bay Hardware, located at 2411 Artesia Blvd., are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (310) 921-8495.