Los Angeles County beaches will close for the Fourth of July weekend due to the increased cases of community spread of the coronavirus, officials said Monday, June 29.
LA County Department of Public Health has ordered all county beaches, piers, parking lots, beach bike paths that traverse the sanded portion of the shore, and beach access points temporarily closed to the public from Friday, July 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 6.
The modified health order, which was issued late Monday, also prohibits all fireworks shows and events until further notice. The order defines fireworks as those displays intended for more than one household.
On Tuesday, Palos Verdes Estates followed suit and announced closure of bluff areas between the roadway and cliffs along Paseo Del Mar and Palos Verdes Drive West. Parking on the cliffside will also be prohibited, according to a press release. Those closures will begin on Thursday, July 2.
Long Beach on Monday evening also announced it would close its beaches, which the city owns, from Friday to Monday morning.
The beach closures follow the county’s single largest one-day count — 2,900 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus — since the beginning of the pandemic. Health officials projected a greater increase in hospitalizations, overwhelming the healthcare system in the coming weeks. The transmission rate is now one in 140 in LA County.
Large crowds gathering to celebrate the holiday on the coast could further increase transmission of COVID-19, Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of Public Health, said in a statement late Monday. So closing beaches was necessary to protect residents, she said.
“Physical distancing isn’t optional, wearing a face covering isn’t optional, spending time only with those you live with isn’t optional — these are requirements,” Ferrer said.
In Hermosa Beach, which typically draws 100,000 to the small town during the holiday weekend, officials were encouraging compliance with the health order, especially as the COVID-19 cases increased markedly in the last month.
Hermosa Beach has seen a 155% increase in its COVID-19 cases in the past month, said Mayor Mayor Campbell, with 376 confirmed cases per 100,000, making it one of the highest in the South Bay.
Campbell called the numbers “alarming” and said the city will meet Wednesday, July 1, to consider further restrictions, including closing restaurant and offsite alcohol sales by 10 p.m., prohibiting standing in line outside restaurants and establishing a reservation system to notify customers of table availability.
Even with beach, pier and Strand closures, Hermosa Beach will increase police patrols as it has in years past to enforce prohibitions against public drunkenness and DUIs, said Campbell.
“We ask everyone to follow the Public Health orders and avoid crowds and gatherings over the holiday weekend to slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Campbell said. “While we have reopened many parts of our economy, the virus has not changed. It remains highly infectious.”
The health order was expected to exempt the closure of piers with businesses, according to Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery. But the health order itself did not provide for that exemption.
The Roundhouse Aquarium, at the end of Manhattan Beach’s pier, is scheduled to open July 1, but will close July 3-5 to adhere to the letter of the order, according to Grace Adams, executive director of the aquarium.
“I know everyone wants to get outside and enjoy the holiday,” Montgomery said, “but in the face of rising COVID numbers, this is the right thing to do.”