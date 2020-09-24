MANHATTAN BEACH (Sept. 10-14)
Vehicle thefts near the beach
A victim on Sept. 10 went surfing and left his phone and keys in an unlocked truck near 8th Street and Manhattan Avenue, around 7 a.m. A cellphone and keys were stolen.
The rear window of a truck parked on Highland Avenue near Rosecrans was broken between the hours of 6:30 and 7 a.m. on Sept. 11. A cellphone and wallet were taken.
Unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle in a parking lot near Manhattan Beach Pier, between 8 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 14. A wallet containing various credit cards, driver's license and cash was taken.
Vehicle burglary
A bag containing a tablet, clothing and food items was stolen from a vehicle parked near Meadows Avenue and Artesia Boulevard during the morning hours on Sept. 15. Unknown suspect(s) entered the vehicle by breaking the front passenger's side window.
Truck stolen
A 2016 Ford F150 truck was reported stolen from the 3500 block of Oak Avenue, around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.
REDONDO BEACH (Aug. 24 to 30)
City employee threatened
Police responded to a report of a transient assaulting a public works employee on the Redondo Beach Pier, around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 25. Officers detained the suspect who was uncooperative and displayed symptoms of narcotic intoxication. Officers spoke to witnesses and learned that they came to the aid of the city employee. Further investigation revealed that a witness was threatened with bodily harm by the suspect. Suspect is currently on probation for assault and was placed under arrest.
Stolen vehicle and tools
A witness on Aug. 27 observed suspicious subjects removing tools from a white van and loading them into another vehicle. The vehicle drove off and around 5 a.m., officers located it near the 500 block of Francisca Avenue. During the investigation it was determined the white van had been stolen earlier that night. Additionally, numerous tools believed stolen from the van were found in the vehicle the suspects were driving.
Traffic collisions
Two traffic collisions were reported on Aug. 27. One involved a driver traveling south around 5 a.m. on Pacific Coast Highway who crashed into a parked vehicle near Emerald Street, causing moderate damage to both cars. The driver displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was arrested. Later that day, at 6 p.m., a motorist collided with parked vehicles near Pacific Coast Highway and Catalina Avenue. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment.
Identity theft and narcotics
A store owner called in regards to a fraud suspect at the location on the 800 block of Pacific Coast Highway, at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 28. The previous day, the owner received a call from a victim whose stolen credit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase at the store. Officers arrived on scene and during their investigation, found the suspect in possession of a large quantity of prescription medication, U.S. currency, methamphetamine, and the victim’s cards. The suspect was arrested for identity theft and possession of narcotics for sale and personal use.
Property hit-and-run
At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 a witness was walking near the 1700 block of S. Elena Avenue. The witness heard a loud noise and observed a vehicle collide into a wall and also two parking meters. Parking enforcement responded to the scene and collected the meters. The vehicle and driver were not located.
Vehicle burglary
Approximately $2,600 in cash, gift cards and an iPhone were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 200 block of Flagler Lane between 12:30 and 1:55 p.m. on August 30. An unknown suspect broke a window to access the vehicle and remove the victim's purse.
Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide an update since our last report.