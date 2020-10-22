REDONDO BEACH
Assault with a deadly weapon
A driver on Sept. 10, around 7:14 p.m., was attempting to park his vehicle in the Vons parking lot near Inglewood Avenue when he saw a woman standing, blocking his path. After waiting several minutes for the suspect to move, to no avail, the driver slowly moved forward into a stall. The suspect became upset
Missing person investigation
The mother of two juveniles reported that her 4- and 9-year-old boys were missing from their home on Haynes Lane around 11 a.m. on Sept. 12. The entire police shift responded and conducted a search of the neighborhood. The boys were located walking south on Hawthorne Boulevard, 2.1 miles from their residence.
Reckless driving, DUI
An officer on Sept. 12 around 4:43 p.m. initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Ruby Street and Catalina Avenue. As he approached the vehicle, the driver fled and the officer was unable to locate the vehicle. Later, residents called dispatch to report a suspect running in the area. Officers searched the area and located the suspect on the 500 block of Catalina where he had been hiding. The suspect had a felony warrant, was in possession of illegal narcotics, and determined to be DUI. The vehicle found abandoned in behind a business.
Catalytic converter thefts
Residents on the 200 block of S. Guadalupe Avenue reported on Sept. 12 that a catalytic converter was stolen from their Honda Element. Video surveillance may have captured the crime. A second catalytic converter theft occurred during afternoon hours on Sept. 13 from a Honda Element that was parked in a carport on the 1800 block of Grand Avenue.
Robbery at a business
A suspect entered a business on the 3700 block of Inglewood Avenue around midnight on Sept. 13. He pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded money. He was described as a male Asian, 30 years, bald with brown eyes and wearing a black Red Hot Chili Peppers t-shirt, black pants and a gray face mask. The clerk gave the suspect $75. The suspect fled on foot. Officers checked the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Residential burglary
Two different victims reported items stolen from the secure parking area of a residence on the 600 block of Esplanade, around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. The items included a bicycle and bike accessories.
Graffiti vandalism
Incidents of graffiti vandalism were reported on Sept. 14. One was on the 2200 block of Inglewood Avenue where an officer observed paint on a block wall. A report was taken and clean-up initiated. In addition, around 7 a.m. several areas in a park at 300 Esplanade were found defaced with blue spray paint.
Backpack stolen
Officers were dispatched regarding a stolen property report at a hotel on the 400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, at 10:03 a.m. on Sept. 14. The victim related that her backpack was taken from an outside bench. The manager located security footage of suspects taking the property. The manager further related that he observed both the male and female suspect entering a room at the hotel. Investigation followed and the female suspect told officers that she had taken the backpack. Both suspects were arrested and the backpack was returned to the owner.
Traffic collision with injury
Police on Sept. 15, around midnight, responded to a report of a single vehicle traffic collision with an occupant trapped inside, on the 600 block of North Gertruda Avenue. Officers extricated the driver who was transported to a hospital for a possible broken arm. Investigation indicated that the vehicle had been traveling south on Gertruda Avenue, left the roadway and collided with a utility pole, causing significant collision damage to the vehicle. Southern California Edison responded to inspect the pole.
Truck stolen
Police received a report that at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, a camera captured the victim’s 2003 Chevy truck being stolen from the 200 block of Ruby Street.
Grand theft
Sometime during overnight hours of Sept. 15, a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle parked on the 1200 block of Ynez Street.
Citizen assist
Police responded to reports of a man yelling for help at a residence on the 1700 block of Carver Street, around 10 p.m. on Sept. 15. They located an elderly man on the floor of the residence and forced entry to provide aid. The man had been calling for help for approximately 30 minutes before he was located. Paramedics transported the man for treatment and an incident report was completed to document the entry.
Catalytic converter theft
A resident on the 500 block of Judy Drive reported that around 4 a.m. on Sept. 16 he heard the sound of sawing outside of his residence, but did not investigate. The next morning the victim went out to his vehicle and found the catalytic converter had been stolen.
Controlled substance, vandalism
Officers on Sept. 16 at 8:55 a.m. responded to a call of a suspicious person who attempted to gain entry to a gated area of a building on the 1900 block of Artesia Boulevard. The officers were unable to locate anyone. A second call near the location reported a male yelling racial slurs and creating a disturbance. Investigation revealed the male was under the influence of a controlled stimulant and in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He also damaged a window at the business and was subsequently placed under arrest. When the male was placed in the police vehicle, he became combative and kicked the back door, damaging it. A restraint device was used to secure and prevent his legs from kicking. Officers observed that based on his narcotic intoxication and signs that he needed medical attention and he was eventually transported to a local hospital. Additionally, officers located a debit card in the suspect’s possession and determined it belonged to the victim of a residential burglary. Officers were able to recovery stolen property from the suspect’s hotel room, and learned the suspect had already sold one of the victim’s bicycles. A second victim in the city of Hawthorne was also identified and contacted.
Construction site burglary
Copper wire was reported stolen from a home under construction on the 600 block of S. Prospect Avenue, at 3:39 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Stolen vehicle
An officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle on on the 600 block of N. Harbor Drive, at 11:34 p.m. on Sept. 16. A named suspect was listed in the report but was not located. The vehicle was impounded.
Commercial burglary
During overnight hours on Sept. 17, a front window to a business on the 2400 block of Artesia Boulevard was smashed and the cash register containing U.S. currency was stolen.
Lewd conduct arrest
Police dispatch received several calls regarding a male subject that appeared to be masturbating while watching young girls at the beach, Sept. 18 around 6 p.m. LA County lifeguards detained the subject until officers arrived on scene to conduct an investigation. Witnesses and victims reported that the subject had been watching and following groups of girls while he had his pants partially pulled down and his hand inside of his underwear. The suspect was on probation for assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was placed under arrest for lewd conduct and child annoyance. Probation officers were called and the suspect was placed on a No Bail probation hold.
Identity theft
Officers responded to reports of a suspicious subject in an apartment complex on the 400 block of N. Broadway, at 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 18. Officers contacted a female who stated that she was staying at an AirBnB on the property. The female was on probation with search conditions and had a No Bail warrant from Torrance police. During a search of the residence, she was found in possession of narcotics and profiles used for identity theft. She was placed under arrest and transported to the RBPD jail where she immediately claimed numerous medical conditions. She was transported to a local hospital where she was cited on the open charges.
DUI traffic collision
A vehicle traveling eastbound on Sept. 18, around 11 p.m. on Emerald Street collided with a parked/unoccupied vehicle that was facing west along the north curb line near Lucia Street. The driver continued for several feet and turned southbound at Lucia where his car became inoperable. He was detained by residents until officers arrived on scene. The driver displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Agencies in Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach did not provide an update since our last report.