REDONDO BEACH
Theft by employee
Officers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 7 responded to a radio call of a theft at a business on the 1600 block of Pacific Coast Highway. The business owner reported an employee had been stealing money in excess of $20,000 from bank deposit bags. The suspect was placed under arrest for grand theft.
Critical missing person
An 84-year-old man left a friend's house on the 600 block of Lucia Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, but did not arrive at his residence in Gardena when expected. Due to concerns about his well-being and indications that he was experiencing age-related dementia, an at-risk missing protocol was utilized to search for him. Multiple jurisdictions checked locations for the man based on his cell phone pinging in Manhattan Beach, Torrance, the Harbor Gateway and Long Beach. At approximately 1:30 a.m. the missing person was located in Torrance, and notification was made to Adult Protective Services.
False identification, possible firearm
Police on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. responded to a report of a man pointing a possible toy firearm at people near 1700 Esplanade. The suspect was safely detained at the scene and investigation determined that he was an intoxicated felon with a no-bail warrant issued for his arrest. The firearm in his possession was a replica. The suspect was booked at the RBPD jail for the warrant, an open charge for providing false identifying information, and then transferred to the LA County jail system.
Vehicle burglaries
Multiple vehicle burglaries were reported on Sept. 8. Around 5 p.m. on the 700 block of Avenue C, a witness called police upon observing that a male suspect had gained entry to his neighbor's vehicle. The male suspect then fled the scene eastbound on Avenue D in a gray sedan. The neighbor later confirmed his vehicle had been ransacked.
Sometime during the previous night, a pry tool was used to break into a locked vehicle in a driveway on the 2500 block of Harriman Lane. The property loss totaled $400.
A third incident occurred the prior weekend, when suspect(s) gained entry by unknown means to a victim's locked vehicle on the 300 block of S. Pacific Coast Highway. Approximately $10,000 worth of surf boards and surf equipment were taken, along with work items.
Identity theft
Loss-prevention employee(s) from a store on the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard called for assistance regarding two people who they believed were preparing to steal merchandise, around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Officers initiated contact with the suspects. One of the suspects was detained; the other fled on foot to a vehicle and was not captured. Investigation resulted in the recovery of numerous access cards issued in various names and the determination that the suspect was on federal probation for identify theft crime(s). This suspect was placed under arrest and booked at the Redondo Beach jail.
Warrant arrest
The Redondo Beach police department was contacted Sept. 9 by detectives from James City County, Virginia in regard to an attempted homicide suspect they believed was in Redondo Beach. Detectives located the suspect in the city of the Los Angeles, where he was arrested without incident. He was eventually transported to LA County Jail for extradition to Virginia.
Assault with a deadly weapon
A driver on Sept. 10, around 7:14 p.m., was attempting to park his vehicle in the Vons parking lot near Inglewood Avenue when he saw a woman standing, blocking his path. After waiting several minutes for the suspect to move, to no avail, the driver slowly moved forward into a stall. The suspect became upset and used her hand to hit the rear of the victim's vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and approached the suspect to apologize to her when the suspect pointed a knife and began to yell at him, from a distance of approximately six feet. The victim walked away and called 911. The suspect admitted to brandishing the knife in self-defense. The suspect was placed under arrest, booked and released on bail.
Identity theft and mail theft
An officer on Sept. 10 around 11:30 p.m. conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Hawthorne Boulevard near the intersection of Halison Street. The driver had no identification and was found in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. A female passenger was in possession of dozens of ID cards that did not belong to her. Inside of the vehicle trunk, officers located a sticky device used to steal mail from mailboxes. Both the driver and passenger were arrested for numerous charges related to identity theft.
Stolen vehicle, burglary tools
Police at 4:51 a.m. on Sept. 11 overheard a broadcast of a stolen vehicle on Rosecrans Avenue at Hindry Avenue. An officer located the vehicle and followed it into the City of El Segundo where he initiated a high-risk stop. Officers from El Segundo assisted until additional Redondo Beach police units arrived. The driver and passenger were arrested without incident. Officers located burglary tools that were consistent with catalytic converter thefts.
Stop-warrant and narcotics arrest
An officer was driving southbound near the 400 block of South Pacific Coast Highway when a subject in dark clothing ran across the street without using a crosswalk, just after midnight on Sept. 12. The subject then tried to hide in an alcove between two buildings. The subject was detained and it was discovered that he had an $85,000 warrant for probation violation. Upon searching the area where he had been detained, a baggie containing 2.88 grams of methamphetamine was located. The subject admitted that the narcotics belonged to him and was arrested.
Stolen motorcycle
An officer on Sept. 12, around 12:30 a.m. was driving southbound on Hawthorne Blvd at 182nd Street when he conducted a records check of a license plate on a motorcycle in front of him. The motorcycle was reported stolen from the city of Carson. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle yielded in the parking lot of a local restaurant. The driver was in possession of narcotics, IDs that did not belong to him, and numerous shaved keys. He had been arrested several months ago and released on $0 bail, so a request was made for an exception to the $0 bail policy.
Suicidal subject
A concerned parent called police on Sept. 12 to report that her 20-year-old daughter was distraught and threatening to kill herself by driving her vehicle off a cliff. The family was tracking the vehicle and providing updates as the vehicle drove along Esplanade. The vehicle was located at PCH and Avenue H, and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver made additional statements threatening suicide and subsequently was taken to a treatment facility.
Missing person investigation
The mother of two juveniles reported that her 4- and 9-year-old boys were missing from their home on Haynes Lane around 11 a.m. on Sept. 12. The entire police shift responded and conducted a search of the neighborhood. The boys were located walking south on Hawthorne Boulevard, 2.1 miles from their residence.
Reckless driving, DUI
An officer on Sept. 12 around 4:43 p.m. initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Ruby Street and Catalina Avenue. As he approached the vehicle, the driver fled and the officer was unable to locate the vehicle. Later, residents called dispatch to report a suspect running in the area. Officers searched the area and located the suspect on the 500 block of Catalina where he had been hiding. The suspect had a felony warrant, was in possession of illegal narcotics, and determined to be DUI. The vehicle found abandoned in behind a business.
Catalytic converter thefts
Residents on the 200 block of S. Guadalupe Avenue reported on Sept. 12 that a catalytic converter was stolen from their Honda Element. Video surveillance may have captured the crime. A second catalytic converter theft occurred during afternoon hours on Sept. 13 from a Honda Element that was parked in a carport on the 1800 block of Grand Avenue.
Robbery at a business
A suspect entered a business on the 3700 block of Inglewood Avenue around midnight on Sept. 13. He pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded money. He was described as a male Asian, 30 years, bald with brown eyes and wearing a black Red Hot Chili Peppers t-shirt, black pants and a gray face mask. The clerk gave the suspect $75. The suspect fled on foot. Officers checked the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Residential burglary
Two different victims reported items stolen from the secure parking area of a residence on the 600 block of Esplanade, around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. The items included a bicycle and bike accessories.
Graffiti vandalism
Incidents of graffiti vandalism were reported on Sept. 14. One was on the 2200 block of Inglewood Avenue where an officer observed paint on a block wall. A report was taken and clean-up initiated. In addition, around 7 a.m. several areas in a park at 300 Esplanade were found defaced with blue spray paint.
Backpack stolen
Officers were dispatched regarding a stolen property report at a hotel on the 400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, at 10:03 a.m. on Sept. 14. The victim related that her backpack was taken from an outside bench. The manager located security footage of suspects taking the property. The manager further related that he observed both the male and female suspect entering a room at the hotel. Investigation followed and the female suspect told officers that she had taken the backpack. Both suspects were arrested and the backpack was returned to the owner.
Traffic collision with injury
Police on Sept. 15, around midnight, responded to a report of a single vehicle traffic collision with an occupant trapped inside, on the 600 block of North Gertruda Avenue. Officers extricated the driver who was transported to a hospital for a possible broken arm. Investigation indicated that the vehicle had been traveling south on Gertruda Avenue, left the roadway and collided with a utility pole, causing significant collision damage to the vehicle. Southern California Edison responded to inspect the pole.
Truck stolen
Police received a report that at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, a camera captured the victim’s 2003 Chevy truck being stolen from the 200 block of Ruby Street.
Grand theft
Sometime during overnight hours of Sept. 15, a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle parked on the 1200 block of Ynez Street.
Hermosa Beach did not provide an update since our last report.