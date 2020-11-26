REDOONDO BEACH
Commercial burglary
Unknown suspect(s) on Oct. 26, around7:30 a.m., forced entry to a business on the 2500 block of Artesia Boulevard by smashing the front glass door. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole the empty cash register drawer and fled. Officers processed the scene for evidence.
Vehicle burglary
Sometime between 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 and 9:00 am on Oct. 26, a locked work truck was broken into, and items were stolen from inside. The ignition was also punched. The truck was parked on the 700 block of Meyer Lane.
Mental health evaluation
Officers on Oct. 26 at 11:10 p.m. responded to a radio call of an adult male in The Village screaming that someone was attempting to kill him with a shotgun. Police responded and located the male, a local person experiencing homelessness. Officers observed him attempting to climb over a wall while yelling that he was being chased by several men armed with shotguns. The subject was taken into custody without incident and transported to a local mental health facility.
Catalytic converter thefts
Two different victims reported catalytic converters stolen from their vehicles on Oct. 27. One of the vehicles was on the 2300 block of Harriman Lane and the other was on the 3300 block of Gibson Place. The following day, Oct. 28. police received two additional reports of stolen converters. Once incident occurred on the 2000 block of Perry Avenue and the other occurred on the 2600 block of Mathews Avenue.
Motorhome driven away
A victim’s motorhome was stolen from the parking lot of a business on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, around 11 a.m. on Oct. 27. The key was left in the ignition.
DUI and child endangerment
A vehicle collided with a curb and gate in the Portofino Hotel parking lot, Oct. 27 around 7 p.m. The collision was witnessed by another motorist who notified police, followed the driver until officers arrived and stopped the vehicle. Officers discovered that the driver was intoxicated and had a 4-year-old child in the vehicle. Investigation led to the driver's arrest for DUI and felony child endangerment.
Criminal threats, hate crime
A man on Oct. 27, just before midnight, entered a store on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Boulevard and wandered around without a mask, drawing the attention of shoppers who reported his presence to a store security guard. When the guard contacted the suspect, he threatened bodily harm and used speech directed at a protected class in violation of hate crime legislation. The suspect, who the victim believed was a person experiencing homelessness, was briefly contacted by patrol personnel but was allowed to leave when he abandoned a package of candy and the hate crime information had not yet been reported. A crime report was completed for further investigation.
Possible DUI collision
Officers were dispatched to a collision involving a driver who had crashed into two parked vehicles on the 2200 block of Vanderbilt Lane., at 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 29. Upon contact, the driver displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication. Following a DUI investigation, the driver was placed under arrest. He refused a chemical test.
Battery investigation
Several parties called police dispatch in regards to an intoxicated male who punched people at a business on the 1500 block of Aviation Boulevard, including a female patron and the bartender, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Officers located the male as he walked away. He was initially uncooperative but eventually detained and arrested for battery and public intoxication.
Trespassing
A business on the 600 block of Torrance Boulevard complained to police about a suspect who continually returned to the business and interfered with its operation. Officers contacted the suspect on Oct. 30 after receiving a call for service at 8:20 a.m. The suspect was arrested for trespassing after the owner was desirous of prosecution.
Vandalism
A suspect was observed spray painting a wall on the access road behind a location on the 400 block of N. Prospect Boulevard, at 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 30. The suspect is described as a young male, possibly Hispanic, with a dark complexion and a thin mustache. Suspect was last seen riding a black electric bike with wide tires.
Stolen car investigation
An officer on Oct. 30 observed a black Mercedes Benz with a temporary license plate that had expired in 2019. A records check of the license plate showed it was registered to a red Subaru. After a high-risk traffic stop was conducted on the 500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, the driver and one passenger were detained without incident. A check of the VIN returned as a stolen vehicle. The driver, who has prior arrests for possession of a stolen vehicle, stated that he purchased the vehicle from "Offer Up" in the state of Colorado. The driver was arrested and the passenger was released.
Suspicious activity
A witness reported at 4:50 a.m. on Oct. 31 that two subjects near the intersection of Pinkard and Robinson streets were running away from a parked vehicle that had the car alarm sounding. Officers responding to the call located two subjects and detained them without incident. The female subject admitted to having methamphetamine in her pocket and was also found in possession of stolen mail. The male subject also had stolen mail, a wallet, and car keys that did not belong to him. Both subjects were arrested for identity theft and narcotics charges.
Parked vehicles hit
A vehicle traveling north on the 800 block of Meyer Lane, Oct. 31, struck three parked cars along the east curb line. The vehicle was abandoned at the scene and the driver and passenger fled the area. Officers located the suspected driver a few blocks away and conducted a field show-up. The suspect was identified and arrested for hit and run.
Robbery, resisting/delaying police
Officers responded to the South Bay Galleria Mall parking structure in regards to a vehicle burglary in progress at 7:34 a.m. on Nov. 1. Police arrived on scene and contacted the suspect who had locked himself in the car. Suspect eventually exited the car without incident. Investigation revealed that the vehicle belongs to a local car dealership that is currently storing its overflow inventory at the parking structure. Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspect forcefully stole keys (to a different vehicle) from an employee and then locked himself in. The suspect was eventually arrested for robbery and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Stolen Vehicle
Sometime during overnight hours on Nov. 1, a vehicle was stolen from the street near the 2100 block of Vanderbilt Lane.
Commercial Burglary
A suspect entered a business on the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue, Oct. 31 at approximately 3:45 pm., and proceeded directly to the back storage area. He removed liquor valued at $5,000 from an unlocked storage locker and placed it into a box, which he then hid away. The suspect returned later in the day and stole the items. The entire event was captured on the store's video security system.
Agencies in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach did not provide updates for this issue.