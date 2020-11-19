MANHATTAN BEACH
Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, police records indicate incidents of auto theft (2), residential burglary (2), vehicle burglary (2) and theft (9).
Assault reported
Police received report of an assault occurring near N. Redondo Avenue and Rosecrans Avenue on Oct. 28.
Auto theft incidents
Reports of an stolen vehicle and attempt to steal a vehicle occurred on the 1700 block of 5th Street and the 3800 block of Ocean Drive, on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, respectively. One of the incidents involved keys left in the vehicle.
Residential burglaries
Homes on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue and the 2400 block of Palm Avenue occurred on Oct. 27. A window was smashed at one of the locations.
Catalytic converters
Police received four reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles since its last report.
Vehicles burglarized
Vehicles on the 200 block of 12th Street and the 1200 block of Morningside Drive were burglarized on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, respectively. The damage include a smashed window on one of the vehicles.
HERMOSA BEACH
Customer jumped
A customer was at a business on the 800 block of Hermosa Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25. As he was paying the bill, a suspect jumped the counter, grabbed the victim and pushed him to the ground, causing head injury. The victim was then put into a headlock. Four people pulled the suspect off the victim.
License plate stolen
A license plate was removed from a vehicle parked on the 700 block of 2nd Street, some time between 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 and the following morning.
Assault on pedestrian
A person was walking on the 300 block of Pacific Coast Highway when a suspect grabbed him by the backpack, around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Fake business account
An unknown suspect used the victim's identity to open a business account on the 700 block of 24th Street in an incident reported on Oct. 27.
Disorderly conduct
Arrests for public intoxication were made on the 700 block of Pier Avenue, around 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, and also near The Strand and 16th Street, at 2 a.m. on Oct. 31.
Narcotics possession
A person was contacted and found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, during evening hours of Oct. 30 near Beach Drive and 13th Street.
REDONDO BEACH
DUI collision
Officers responded to the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Inglewood Avenue regarding a hit-and-run vehicle that collided into a signal pole, knocking it down, around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 21. The vehicle was described as a white four-door Jeep and the license plate was left at the scene. Several minutes later, Manhattan Beach officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description. Redondo Beach police responded and determined the vehicle was involved in the pole collision. The driver of the vehicle displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was arrested following an investigation.
Graffiti vandalism
Police received a report of spray-painted graffiti on the walkway in front of a residence on the 1300 block of Amethyst Street, at 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Hit and run with injury
A motorcyclist on Oct. 21 traveling west on Grant Avenue collided into a vehicle which failed to yield to the motorcycle at Blossom Lane. The vehicle fled the scene of the accident. The motorcyclist had visible injuries as well as a complaint of pain, and was transported to Harbor UCLA Medical Center for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.
Domestic violence and resisting officer
A resident on the 100 block of S. Helberta Avenue, Oct. 22 at 3:39 a.m., related to police that her boyfriend had pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the rib area, slashed her tires with a knife and then fled. Soon afterward, the suspect returned to the area while still holding the knife in his hand by his side. He was given commands to drop the knife and submit to arrest at which time he complied. Suddenly, the suspect stood up and fled on foot with the officer in pursuit. After a distance, the officer lost visual of the suspect. The area was checked for the suspect with negative results. The female was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
Commercial burglary
Officers were dispatched to a business on the 1000 block of Pacific Coast Highway regarding a burglary that was occurring around 3:52 p.m. on Oct. 22. The victim received alerts from his surveillance company and was watching the suspect through cameras. Officers quickly arrived to the location and set up a containment. Mutual aid was requested and received from K9 officers and police units in Torrance, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach. A command post was established and a drone from Torrance PD was deployed. After gathering more information, it was determined the suspect had fled westbound in the alley prior to officers’ arrival. A search of the business was conducted for additional suspects, but was met with negative results. The victim related the loss included a safe that contained miscellaneous keys.
Robbery on the beach
During an investigation of a burglary near Avenue I and the bike path, at 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, a citizen flagged down an officer stating there was a male on the Esplanade who was asking citizens to use their phones. The subject partially matched the description of the burglary suspect. Officers located the subject and learned that he was at the beach with his two other friends when they had a verbal argument, which became physical. After the victim was "jumped" by his friends, they took his cell phone and fled the area.
Burglary and possession of stolen property
Officers on Oct. 22 responded in regards to a vehicle burglary that occurred at a hotel on the 400 block of Pacific Coast Highway around 6 a.m. Officers arrived and detained three subjects who were believed to be involved. A probation search of the room where the subjects were staying located items stolen from the victim’s vehicle. Officers also located other stolen property from different victims. The original suspects had fled the area prior to police arrival and a crime report was completed. An investigation continues.
Reckless driving
Officers were dispatched to the alley behind a residence on the 700 block of Avenue C regarding a possible assault on Oct. 22 around 5:11 p.m. Officers arrived and determined that a suspect had been driving recklessly in the alley near the victim. The vehicle was located at the suspect’s address and impounded it for evidence. Officers contacted the suspect at his residence to determine if he met criteria for a mental health evaluation. The suspect, who was extremely agitated and refused to exit his house, has a history of drug abuse and mental health issues that resulted in repeated calls for police service at this location. A crime report was completed to document the incident.
Assault with a deadly weapon
Two victims on Oct. 22, around 11:48 p.m., approached their parked vehicle on the 400 block of Pacific Coast Highway which had been unlocked, and discovered an intoxicated male suspect inside, asleep. The victims woke the suspect up, and he was confrontational, hitting each of the two victims in the face. A security guard from a nearby business, attempted to intervene, at which time the suspect retrieved a knife from his pocket and attempted to cut the security guard. The suspect fled the location but was located by responding officers. The suspect was placed under arrest and cited out in accordance with the COVID-19 emergency bail schedule.
Vehicle tampering
A witness was inside of his apartment on the 1300 block of Beryl Street when he heard noise from his roommate's parked vehicle, around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 23. The witness looked outside and saw an unknown suspect ransacking the vehicle. The witness yelled at the suspect who fled the location. An area check ended with negative results.
Security guard robbed
A security officer assigned at the Redondo Beach Pier called the police on Oct. 23 regarding a transient who was asleep in the parking structure and refusing to leave, around 1:45 p.m. Officers arrived on scene, contacted the transient, and asked him to leave the location. Approximately two hours later, the transient returned to the parking structure where he then repeatedly hit the security officer and stole his phone. The suspect fled and was not located by police. At approximately 8 a.m. a resident in the 200 block of S. Broadway called to report a transient sleeping on their porch. Officers arrived and arrested the suspect who was identified as same suspect from the pier robbery.
Prowler in on patio
A victim called to report that he heard his dog barking at something in the backyard of his home on the 1900 block of Speyer Land. The victim looked outside and saw an unknown suspect sitting in a chair in the enclosed patio. The victim yelled at the suspect, who fled the location. An area check ended with negative results.
DUI and illegal narcotics
Police on Oct. 25, at 2:19 a.m., were dispatched to a call of a suspected DUI driver on the 100 block of Harbor Drive. Officers locate the suspect vehicle as it was southbound on the bike path near Captain Kidds. The driver was arrested for DUI after an evaluation. During a search incident to arrest, a white powder substance resembling cocaine was located on the suspect.
Stolen vehicle
Sometime during overnight hours on Oct. 25, a 2014 Honda Accord was stolen while parked on the 2300 block of Blossom Lane.