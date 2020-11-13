HERMOSA BEACH
Trash can fire
A trash can caught fire after a lit cigarette was thrown into it on a property near 24th Street and the water line, around 7 p.m. on Oct. 23. The incident was ruled accidental.
Attempted converter theft
Officers on Oct. 18, between 1:38 and 3:30 a.m., heard noise and found vehicles that had partially cut catalytic converters and saws left underneath them near the 500 block of Pacific Coast Highway. One suspect was located and arrested, and another remains outstanding.
Garage entry
A person entered a garage on the 800 block of Hermosa Avenue and stole a bicycle, then left without it the after being confronted by a witness. Police subsequently located and arrested the suspect. The incident was reported at 5:43 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Disorderly conduct
Officers contacted and arrested a person for disorderly conduct at 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 23 on the 100 block of The Strand.
Phony company representative
A victim on the 600 block of Longfellow Avenue was defrauded out of $3,000 by a person claiming to be an Apple Support representative, in an incident reported on Oct. 16.
Truck stolen
A work truck was stolen during evening hours on Oct. 16 from the 500 block of 25th Street. The vehicle was locked and all keys were accounted for.
Assault in store
A person on Oct. 19, around 7 p.m., entered a store on the 700 block of Pier Avenue, then was confronted by employees as he attempted to leave without paying. The subject shoved an employee and destroyed property in the store.
Traffic hit and run
Police received a report of vehicle hit and run with property damage that occurred on Oct. 20 at 4:13 p.m. near South Valley Drive and Longfellow Avenue.
Attorney defrauded
An attorney on the 1600 block of Pacific Coast Highway was hired to handle transactions and wire money per client instructions. The original wire never went through and the attorney's accounts have been frozen. The incident was reported on Oct. 22.
Unlicensed driver
A traffic stop around 11 p.m. on Oct. 22, near 24th Place and Valley Drive, led to a suspect being cited for driving without a license.
Cyclist attacked
A victim was riding his bike on The Strand near 14th Street, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, when he was blocked by a group of people forcing him to stop. An unknown subject struck the victim in the face, knocking him off the bike. The subject then rode off on the bicycle.
Catalytic converter tampering
Unknown suspects attempted to remove catalytic converters from two vehicles on the 500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, during overnight hours between Oct. 16 and 19.
Stolen vehicle
Police received a report of an unlocked vehicle being stolen from a driveway on the 900 block of The Strand on Oct. 19, between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
REDONDO BEACH
Public intoxication
Two reporting parties called dispatch and stated there was a male screaming outdoors on the 400 block of Ruby Street, around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 20. One caller reported the male was yelling, "Here's my gun," and raised something up in the air, then put the object — later found to be a construction nail gun —into his vehicle. Officers arrived to the area and detained the subject without incident. The subject displayed objective signs of intoxication and was arrested.
Grand theft
Sometime during overnight hours on Oct. 20, a catalytic converter was stolen from a work vehicle on the 1900 block of Artesia Boulevard. The crime was captured on video surveillance and evidence was collected. The investigation is ongoing.
Felony assault with a guitar
Officers on Oct. 20 at 11:41 p.m. were dispatched in response to a fight in front of a business on 100 W. Torrance Boulevard. Officers located the victim, who sustained a head laceration and stated he had been struck several times with a guitar. A witness indicated the suspect had fled and was walking nearby. Officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest for felony assault.