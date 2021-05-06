MANHATTAN BEACH
Illegal firearms recovered
Overnight-shift officers on two consecutive nights recovered illegally possessed firearms. On April 29, during a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code violation, police found a loaded, unregistered handgun with a round in the chamber along with multiple types of ammunition. Further, it was revealed the driver is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. On April 30, officers conducted a traffic stop and subsequently discovered the driver of the vehicle was a parolee in possession of an unregistered loaded handgun with an extended magazine. The driver was arrested on multiple charges.
HERMOSA BEACH
A resident on the 200 block of Knob Hill Avenue called the police department around 9:30 a.m. to report a male subject who was outdoors, yelling nearby. As officers were on their way to the location, another report indicated the subject approached a home and was attempting to force open a door. Officers arrived and attempted to take the subject into custody, however the subject fled into the backyard of the residence. A containment was set up to locate and arrest the subject who had jumped several fences and walls into adjacent yards. The subject was eventually located on the roof of a garage in the neighborhood. Officers established communication with the subject and took him into custody without further incident.