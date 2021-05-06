lightbar of an emergency police car
MANHATTAN BEACH

Illegal firearms recovered

Overnight-shift officers on two consecutive nights recovered illegally possessed firearms. On April 29, during a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code violation, police found a loaded, unregistered handgun with a round in the chamber along with multiple types of ammunition. Further, it was revealed the driver is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. On April 30, officers conducted a traffic stop and subsequently discovered the driver of the vehicle was a parolee in possession of an unregistered loaded handgun with an extended magazine. The driver was arrested on multiple charges.

HERMOSA BEACH

Officers on April 16 were alerted to suspicious subjects stealing a locked bike from the area of 2nd Street and The Strand. Upon responding to the location, and with assistance from Redondo Beach police, two male suspects were located and found in possession of two stolen bicycles, a multi-tool and a gun replica (BB gun). Follow-up investigation revealed one suspect had entered an occupied home in Manhattan Beach in order to steal one of the bikes. Both suspects were booked at the HBPD jail.
 
REDONDO BEACH

A resident on the 200 block of Knob Hill Avenue called the police department around 9:30 a.m. to report a male subject who was outdoors, yelling nearby. As officers were on their way to the location, another report indicated the subject approached a home and was attempting to force open a door. Officers arrived and attempted to take the subject into custody, however the subject fled into the backyard of the residence. A containment was set up to locate and arrest the subject who had jumped several fences and walls into adjacent yards. The subject was eventually located on the roof of a garage in the neighborhood. Officers established communication with the subject and took him into custody without further incident. 

 

