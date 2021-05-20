HERMOSA BEACH
While investigating suspicious circumstances near Hermosa Avenue and 33rd Street, officers arrested three subjects for possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary tools. One of the subjects was in possession of a firearm which was secured by officers, then subsequently the subject escaped custody. The subject is a male Hispanic adult wearing maroon pants and a yellow Lakers jersey.
REDONDO BEACH
Robbery attempt
A victim was sitting in parked car on the 100 block of W. Torrance Boulevard, around 6:45 p.m. on May 5, when a suspect approached and asked him for his phone charger. When the request was denied suspect began punching victim, who fell from the car and hit his head on ground. No loss of property was reported.
Shoplifters fled
Unknown suspects on April 30, around 10:30 pm., entered a store on the 4000 block of Inglewood Ave, selected packages of diapers and left the store. The store manager followed the suspects to their vehicle but was deterred when the suspects activated a hand taser and fled.
I-pads stolen
A business on the 2700 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard reported losses of currency and three Apple iPad devices after suspects smashed a window and entered the property. The incident occurred during overnight hours on May 2 or 3.
Business break-in
Two incidents occurred at a business on the 900 block of Inglewood Avenue between 4 and 6:30 a.m. on April 29. First, suspects broke glass on a door to enter and take items including lottery scratchers and cash. Later, a window on the property was broken to enter and steal currency, a cash drawer and register.
Occupied home entered
A person entered a residence on the 200 block of Knob Hill Avenue, around 8:45 a.m. on April 29, and fled empty-handed after realizing the home was occupied.
Vehicle burglary
Suspects on April 27 or 28 entered a locked vehicle in a secure parking garage on the 1100 block of Esplanade. An iPhone, CD case and glasses case were among the items taken. During a similar time frame, an incident occurred in a parking structure on the 1200 block of S. Catalina Avenue. Burglars took a Lexus key fob, sunglasses, gym bag, makeup and other keys from a locked vehicle.
Bikes taken
Unknown suspects on the 1200 block of S. Catalina Avenue gained entry into parking structure with a malfunctioning gate to take property, between April 25 and 28. A Marlin mountain bike and Trek mountain bike were stolen.
Laundry loss
A laundry basket and clothing were stolen from a garage on the 2900 block of Spreckles Court, around 11:30 p.m. on April 27. Suspects entered through a side door.
Tools stolen from truck
Entry was made to an open truck bed on the 2500 block of Graham Avenue during overnight hours of May 2 or 3. Losses from a locked tool box included various smart levels, an electric saw, a Milwaukee electric grinder and nail guns.
Stolen vehicles
Vehicles stolen between April 27 and 30 include a 2013 Kia Optima parked on the 200 block of S. Lucia Avenue, a 2004 Chevy Silverado on the 2600 block of Aviation Boulevard, and a 2011 Hyundai Sonata on the 2500 block of Clark Lane. Also during this time, police recovered two stolen vehicles, a 2002 Chevy Silverado and a 2014 Toyota Camry.
Manhattan Beach agencies did not provide a report for this issue.
