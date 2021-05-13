REDONDO BEACH
Retail location burglarized
Suspects obtained entry into secured store by unknown means to take property, on April 13, around 11:30 p.m., near the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue. Losses included cash and the store's sign. The burglar was unsuccessful in an attempt to gain access to mail boxes.
Bikes taken
Two beach cruiser bikes were stolen during late-night hours on April 14 from an apartment building carport on the 400 block of Avenue G.
Parking garage burglary
Two mail suspects were identified following the removal of a lock and entry into an underground parking garage on the 2200 block of Farrell Ave., at 4:50 a.m. on April 20. An electric bike was stolen.
Mailbox break-in
A suspect on April 23, around 5:30 a.m., pried-open mailboxes and took property from a location on the 400 block of S. Prospect Ave.
Construction tools stolen
Suspects entered a residence on the 1700 block of Van Horne Lane by removing a lock on the garage during overnight hours on April 23. The loss included a Dewalt mitre chop saw; a Mekita palm sander and nail gun, a Hitatchi staple gun, a Stabila level, a Milwaukee screw driver set, Stanley Craftsman chisels, two chop-saw blades, a bucket caddy, and other assorted tools and supplies.
Vehicle burglary
A GMC Savana with a moving trailer attached was entered by unknown means during early morning hours on April 12 on the 2200 block of Grant Avenue. Thieves took a Samsung TV, jewelry, Jordan shoes, a family bible and the vehicle rental paperwork.
Trucks burglarized
Two vehicles on the 2900 block of 182nd street were burglarized on April 18 after suspects entered through the rear passenger windows. The incidents occurred between 5 and 6 p.m. From one of the vehicles — a Ford pickup truck — losses include a medical bag containing equipment and a code reader. From the other vehicle — a Chevy Tahoe SUV — the items taken include Milwaukee and Sauter tools.
Vehicle burglary
Unknown suspects on Aprll 23, during evening hours, gained entry into a locked vehicle via the rear driver’s side window. Among the items taken were a Kate Spade purse and wallet, credit cards, an EDD card, Bose headphones and sunglasses. The vehicle was parked on the 200 block of Yacht Club Way.
Computer taken
A MacBook Pro computer was taken on April 21, around 10:30 a.m., from a vehicle parked on the 1200 block of N. Catalina Avenue. There was no sign of forced entry.
Vehicles stolen
Police received reports of vehicles, a KIA Optima and a Hyundai Sonata, being stolen between April 17 and 20 from the 200 block of S. Juanita Avenue and the 2700 block of Carnegie Lane. Also during this time frame, thieves attempted to take a KIA Sorrento from the 800 block of Camino Real by punching-in the ignition.
Attempted vehicle theft
Unknown suspects tried to steal a GMC Yukon from a parking lot on the 2400 block of Marine Ave. on April 21. The vehicle was unlocked and the ignition column was damaged. A JVC radio screen and vehicle head rest were taken.
Stolen vehicles recovered
Police between April 16 and 22 located two vehicles that had been reported stolen. One was a Hyundai Tucson that had been taken from the 200 block of N. Irena Avenue, and the other was a Toyota Tundra stolen from the 1100 block of Rindge Street.
Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach agencies did not provide an update for this issue of The Beach Reporter.