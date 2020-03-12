MANHATTAN BEACH
Attempted vehicle theft
Unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle on the 2700 block of Elm Avenue, around 1 a.m on Feb. 27, and removed cash and miscellaneous items. At 1:20 a.m., on the 2500 block, an alert delivery driver reported two individuals attempting to burglarize a vehicle. Police located the suspects and arrested them for theft and possession of stolen property.
Garage door opener taken
A resident on the 1200 block of The Strand reported that someone entered an open garage on the property and stole a garage door opener, around 5 a.m. on March 3.
Sunroof access
Unknown suspect(s) on the 129 block of 7th Place, during the time frame of Feb. 25 through 27, entered a vehicle through a sunroof and stole a wallet containing a driver's license, credit/debit cards, cash and giftcards.
License plate stolen
A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 2900 block of Highland Avenue at 11 a.m. on March 1.
Construction site theft
Property undergoing construction on the 2400 block of N. Manhattan Avenue was burglarized at an unknown time between Feb. 29 and March 2. Tools were stolen from the site.
GMC reported stolen
Police received a report that 2009 GMC vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of 34th Street around 4:30 p.m. on March 1.
Entry through unlocked trunk
In the El Porto beach parking lot, unknown suspect(s) around 10 a.m. on Feb. 27 entered a vehicle through an unlocked trunk and took a wallet containing credit/debit cards, a driver's license, insurance card and cash.
Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide a report for the time period covered in this report. The Manhattan Beach report is limited to residential and vehicle incidents.