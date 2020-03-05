MANHATTAN BEACH
Sunglasses snatched
A male suspect, seen on video surveillance around midnight on Feb. 22 , opened the driver's side door a car parked on the 500 block of Marine Avenue and removed a pair of sunglasses.
Bentley stolen and recovered
A 2013 Bentley was reported stolen during overnight hours on Feb. 21 from a residence near the 900 block of The Strand. Police later recovered the vehicle.
Residential burglary and auto theft
Unknown suspect(s) entered a home on the 1000 block of The Strand during overnight hours on Feb. 21. A 2018 Range Rover, paintings, electronics, skateboards, driver's license, cash and credit cards were stolen. The vehicle was subsequently recovered.
Vehicle windows smashed
Unknown suspect(s) on Feb. 23, between 8 and 9 p.m., smashed the window of a vehicle on the 200 block of 26th St. and stole a purse and wallet containing cash, credit/debit cards and a driver's license.
A laptop, bag and purse were taken from a vehicle near 3900 The Strand between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Feb. 24 or 25. Unknown suspects smashed a window to gain entry.
Beach parking lot thefts
An equipment bag was removed from a vehicle parked in the Bruce's Beach parking lot between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 20, after someone smashed a window to enter.
At the El Porto lot, between 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle using a hidden access key and took a cellphone, vehicle key and wallet containing a driver's license, debit and credit cards.
Suspects arrested for auto theft
Police on Feb. 24, at 3:35 p.m., were alerted via an automated license plate reader that a stolen vehicle was being driven through the city. Two suspects were arrested after police located the vehicle.
Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide a report for the time period covered in this report. The Manhattan Beach report is limited to residential and vehicle incidents.