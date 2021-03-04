MANHATTAN BEACH
Handguns seized
While on graveyard patrol on Feb. 22, officers made a traffic stop on Sepulveda Boulevard. After an investigation and vehicle search, the officer located a loaded 9mm handgun, resulting in the driver and a passenger being arrested. The following night, the same officer conducted a traffic stop on Highland Avenue and learned that an occupant in the car was on parole. After a search of the vehicle, the officer located another loaded 9mm handgun. Two occupants in the vehicle were arrested.
Theft averted
Police patrolling the area during early morning hours on Feb. 26 made a traffic stop on a vehicle. After an investigation and vehicle search, the officer located multiple items used to steal catalytic converters. One person was arrested for possession of burglary tools.
Assault
Incidents involving assault occurred on Feb. 15 on the 1100 block of Ocean Drive and the 200 block of 45th Street.
Residential burglary
Homes on the 1800 block of John Street and the 500 block of 2nd Street were burglarized on Feb. 15. Both involved bikes being stolen from open garage doors.
Construction site
Tools were taken Feb. 16 from a construction site on the 4000 block of The Strand.
Burglary arrest
A suspect on Feb. 20 was arrested for burglary of a home on the 300 block of 19th Street.
Vehicle theft
Officers on Feb. 21 received a report of money being stolen from a vehicles parked on the 300 block of 18th Street.
Catalytic converter theft
Unknown suspect(s) on Feb. 18 removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the 400 block of 2nd Street.
Package taken
A resident on the 400 block of Crest Drive reported on Feb. 18 that packages were stolen from the property.
HERMOSA BEACH
Garage break-in
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 13, around 11 p.m., to the 400 block of Herondo Street after receiving a report of a suspicious subject on the property, possibly taking items from a secured garage. A team arrived quickly and located an adult male matching the description. After an investigation, the subject was arrested and transported to the HBPD jail where he was charged with burglary, drug related charges and an outstanding warrant.
Burglary suspects
Police on Feb. 4, around 4 a.m., intercepted two unknown males seen with flashlights in the backyard of a home on the 900 block of Loma Drive.
Shoplifting
Items were stolen by unidentified suspects from a case inside a store on the 100 block of Pier Avenue, around 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Vehicle damage
Police responded to the 700 block of Gould Avenue where the door lock to a vehicle was punched, the ignition damaged and the interior ransacked during overnight hours of Jan. 31. In a separate incident on Feb. 3, around 9:15 p.m., a victim on the 100 block of 24th Street reported that keys to a vehicle were stolen and, later, honey and sugar were put into the fuel tank and engine.
Body slam
A victim reported that around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 6, near The Strand and Pier Avenue, an unknown person slammed him to the ground.
Disturbance
A transient on Feb. 4, around 10:30 p.m., was found in possession of a shopping cart, and also was lighting items on fire and throwing them into the road near 5th Street and Pacific Coast Highway. The subject was arrested.
REDONDO BEACH
Vehicle burglary
During overnight hours on Jan. 28, unknown suspects(s) entered a victim’s garage on the 2400 block of Perkins Lane and stole a bike. One of the victim’s vehicles was also burglarized, and the garage remote had been stolen which is likely how the suspects made entry.
Boater missing
At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, police received information regarding a small boat that was in distress off the coast near the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The 12-foot inflatable boat was occupied by a single fisherman who texted a family member that his motor was disabled and he was being driven out to sea by high winds and waves. LA County and the Coast Guard began a search that ended due to darkness and high winds. The wife of the missing person was contacted and a Missing Person Report was taken.
Fire investigation
A suspect set off a prohibited firework in the street on the 200 block of Mathews Avenue, around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 20. The device dispersed flammable material that spread to dry shrubs and landscape in front of a residence. The fire destroyed approximately $200 in material. An investigation is ongoing.
Package theft
A package valued at approximately $4000 was stolen from the porch of a home on the 200 block of N Juanita Avenue. Only a few minutes elapsed between the time the package was delivered and when it was taken.
Vehicle theft
A victim’s vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of her residence on the 3400 block of Dow Avenue, on Jan. 20. Video captured two suspects stealing the vehicle during nighttime hours.
Another vehicle theft occurred on Jan. 21 around 8:15 p.m. near the interesection of Aviation and Artesia Boulevards. Officers located the vehicle nearby, and a high-risk stop was conducted. An illegally possessed firearm, illegal narcotics and indicia of identity theft were located in the vehicle. Both occupants were arrested without incident.
Attempted vehicle theft
Sometime between Jan. 15 and 20, unknown suspect(s) punched the lock and damaged the ignition of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Kingsdale Avenue.
Employee bit during robbery
A 58-year-old man entered a store on the 2100 block of Artesia Boulevard and stole produce, around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. He was confronted by a store employee and used force to escape by biting the employee. Later, the suspect was detained by officers, identified by the victim and booked at the RBPD jail for robbery. The victim's injury did not require medical attention.
Stolen property located
Officers on Jan. 22 took two different crime reports from victims reporting package thefts and were able to locate a suspect in the city of Inglewood. At the suspect's residence, officers conducted a probation compliance check and located property stolen from several victims in Redondo Beach and Torrance. One suspect was arrested and a second suspect was identified.
Burglary and vandalism
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Francisca Avenue regarding a subject checking door handles to vehicles. A juvenile who matched the description was detained near the location and determined to be with another unknown subject who fled the area. It was later discovered the juvenile was a reported Missing Person from a foster home in Irvine. The juvenile was transported to the station and subsequently released to a responsible party. Afterward, several citizens from the area where the juvenile was detained called to report that they were victims of burglary and vandalism.