SOUTH BAY
Stolen vehicle, pursuit of armed suspect
Agencies in multiple cities cooperated to keep the community safe following an incident on March 22 at approximately 1:30 p.m. According to a Manhattan Beach Police report, automatic license plate-recognition systems alerted agencies in Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach of a stolen vehicle on Artesia Boulevard. Redondo Beach police located the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver. The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. Officers followed the driver onto the 405 freeway where he rolled the vehicle off an embankment. The suspect exited the vehicle with a gun and attempted to carjack victims on the freeway, and then fled into a nearby neighborhood. After an extensive search with K9 teams throughout the South Bay, Redondo officers located the suspect and took him into custody.
MANHATTAN BEACH
During March 1 through 14, police received reports of assault (2), burglary (7), robbery (2) and theft (23).
Residential burglary
A resident near Manhattan Avenue and 1st Street reported someone attempted to break in to their home on March 3.
In a separate incident, on March 5, a bike was stolen from an open garage on the 200 block of 16th Street. Additional thefts from garages left open occured on March 9 and 10, on the 700 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and the 2000 block of N. Meadows Avenue.
Catalytic converter theft
Victims reported thefts of catalytic covnverters from their vehicles parked on the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue, the 2100 block of John Street, the 1300 block of Valley Drive and a corner near Marine Avenue and Oak Avenue.
Package taken
A resident on the 200 block of El Porto Street reported a package was removed from the property by an unknown person on March 1.
Shoplifting
Alcohol was taken on March 3 from a business on the 1700 block of Rosecrans Avenue. In another incident, on March 6, books were stolen from a store on the 1800 block of Rosecrans Avenue.
Vehicle theft
The owner of a vehicle parked on the 2600 block of Highland Avenue reported on March 5 that items were taken using a hidden key.
Addition thefts of items in vehicles occurred during this reporting period, from the 200 block of 15th Street, the 200 block of Anderson Street and the 800 block of 6th Street. Police reports stated that the vehicles were unattended and unlocked.
Auto theft
A vehicle was stolen on March 14 from the 1600 block of 18th Street.
Golf items stolen
A golf bag containing clubs and shoes was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 600 block of 11th Street on March 12.
HERMOSA BEACH
Found Property
A large sum of money was found in December, and turned in to Hermosa Beach police for safekeeping. As of March 18, the owner has not been located. In order to recover the money, the owner is encouraged to contact ssmith@hermosabeach.gov with any identifiable descriptors including the dollar amount.
Hit and Run
Property near Reynolds Lane and 9th Street was damaged from a car collision, around 7:50 p.m. on March 8. Subsequently, the driver fled the scene. A similar incident of property damaged by a hit-and-run driver occurred on March 12, around 4 p.m. on the 1100 block of Pacific Coast Highway.
Narcotics
Police on March 12, during evening hours, contacted a suspect on the 600 block of Pacific Coast Highway who was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.