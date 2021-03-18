HERMOSA BEACH
Negligent discharge of a firearm
On February 17 at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to a verbal altercation at the intersection of Hermosa Avenue and 2nd Street. Two males later identified as Kailen Isaiah White and Jaycob David Silva, both residents of Wilmington, were driving near the intersection and began arguing with a male pedestrian. The argument escalated and White fired several shots from a handgun before fleeing in a vehicle.
Officers arrived immediately afterward and discovered that the bullets had struck an adjacent apartment building, narrowly missing a female resident as she watched the incident from her kitchen window. Utilizing video surveillance, statements and community help, detectives were able to track the suspects’ movements prior to the shooting. They discovered that the suspects had been drinking at an establishment on the Pier Plaza but had no other connection to Hermosa Beach.
After detectives were able to learn their identities, White was arrested on March 11 for assault with a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm which could result in an injury or death. Silva was taken into custody on March 12 and charged for being an accessory after the fact. Both were booked at the HBPD jail, and Silva was released after posting bail. White was held over the weekend for court on March 15 and the above-listed charges were filed with the LA District attorney.
Shoplifting incidents
A suspect on March 11, in the early afternoon, entered a retail business on the 1000 block of Hermosa Avenue, tried on clothing and stole items.
In a separate incident on March 8, two suspects took alcohol from a store on the 700 block of Pier Avenue. Police later located, arrested and cited-out the suspects.
Bike stolen
A locked bicycle was taken from a rack on the 1300 block of Beach Drive during early evening hours on March 6.
Purse theft
An unknown suspect on March 7, around 5 p.m., took a victim's purse from a table at a business on the 500 block of Pier Avenue. The thief fled in a waiting vehicle.
Unexpected entry
A female suspect entered an an unlock residence on the 500 block of 25th Street, on March 8 during the early evening hours. After being seen by the homeowner, the suspect fled.
Vehicle burglary
A vehicle parked on the 2000 block of Pacific Coast Highway was damaged and ransacked during overnight hours on March 11. A passenger-side window was smashed and items were stolen.
Distracted shopper
In a store on the 700 block of Pier Avenue, on March 11, an unknown suspect distracted a shopper and stole a wallet from her purse in a shopping cart. Afterward, the victim's cards were used to make purchases.
Fraud
Two people ordered items from a business on the 1200 block of Hermosa Avenue, during afternoon hours on March 13, and left without paying the bill.
MANHATTAN BEACH
During March 1 through 7, police received reports of assault (1), burglary (2), robbery (1) and theft (16).
Residential burglary
A resident near Manhattan Avenue and 1st Street reported that someone attempted to break in to their home nn March 3.
In a separate incident, on March 5, a bike was stolen from an open garage on the 200 block of 16th Street.
Catalytic converter theft
Victims reported thefts of catalytic covnverters from their vehicles parked on the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue, the 2100 block of John Street, the 1300 block of Valley Drive and a corner near Marine Avenue and Oak Avenue.
Package taken
A resident on the 200 block of El Porto Street reported that a package was removed from the property by an unknown person on March 1.
Shoplifting
Alchohol was taken on March 3 from a business on the 1700 block of Rosecrans Avenue. In another incident, on March 6, books were stolen from a store on the 1800 block of Rosecrans Avenue.
Vehicle theft
The owner of a vehicle parked on the 2600 block of Highland Avenue reported on March 5 that items were taken using a hidden key.