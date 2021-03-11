REDONDO BEACH
Attempted vehicle theft
Sometime between Jan. 15 and 20, unknown suspect(s) punched the lock and damaged the ignition of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Kingsdale Avenue.
Vehicle theft
A victim’s vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of her residence on the 3400 block of Dow Avenue on Jan. 20. Video captured two suspects stealing the vehicle during nighttime hours.
Another vehicle theft occurred on Jan. 21 around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Aviation and Artesia Boulevards. Officers located the vehicle nearby, and a high-risk stop was conducted. An illegally possessed firearm, illegal narcotics and indicia of identity theft were located in the vehicle. Both occupants were arrested.
Stolen property located
Officers on Jan. 22 took two different crime reports from victims reporting package thefts, and were able to locate a suspect in the city of Inglewood. Later, at the suspect’s residence, officers conducted a probation compliance check and located property stolen from several victims in Redondo Beach and Torrance. One suspect was arrested and a second suspect was identified.
Burglary and vandalism
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Francisca Avenue regarding a subject checking door handles on vehicles. A juvenile who matched the description was detained near the location and determined to be with another unknown subject who fled. It was later discovered the juvenile was a reported Missing Person from a foster home in Irvine. The juvenile was transported to the station and released to a responsible party. Afterward, several citizens from the area where the juvenile was detained called to report that they were victims of burglary and vandalism.
Stolen vans
Sometime during overnight hours Jan. 25, a 2012 Ford work van was stolen on the 1000 block of Garnet Street. During the same time frame, a Chevy van was stolen from an area near Artesis Boulevard and Perkins Lane and later recovered by by Los Angeles Police.
Attempted commercial burglary
Police reported that during overnight hours on Jan. 26, unknown suspect(s) used a cutting tool in an attempt to force entry to a business on 1700 S. Catalina Avenue.
Stolen property and warrants
An officer on Jan. 26, around 11 a.m., observed a subject near Artesia and Vail Boulevards in possession of an open container of alcohol. The subject resisted detainment and fled on foot. The officer followed for approximately two blocks until his backup arrived and force was required to place the subject into custody. Investigation revealed the male is on probation for arson, had multiple warrants for his arrest (including looting during riots), posessed a laptop and projector believed to be stolen, and posessed fire-starting materials in violation of his probaiton terms.
Drugs and catalytic converters
An officer observed a traffic violation near the 2600 block of Beland Boulevverd, around 3 a.m. on Jan. 27. As the officer approached the vehicle he saw a Sawzall in plain view in the vehicle. The driver did not have a valid license but provided a name and date of birth, which returned with a felony warrant for vehicle theft. A high-risk stop was initiated and the driver and passenger were detained without incident. The passenger was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested for the warrant, the passenger was arrested for the narcotics paraphernalia and each was charged with grand theft of catalytic converters.
Porch theft
Suspects on Jan. 29. around 10 a.m. stole packages from a porch on the 2100 block of Dufour Avenue. The suspects were chased by one of the victims who described the suspect vehicle as a green or black Jeep Wrangler (approximately 2010 model year) with a licence plate that included the numbers 8***J**.
Explosive device investigation
A woman discovered a metal grenade while cleaning out her father's residence on the 600 block of Faye Lane, around 1 p.m. on Jan. 29. Although the grenade pin and spoon were not present, the Los Angeles County Arson Explosives Detail responded. Their investigation determined that the device was inert and the scene was declared safe.
Vandalism, resisting officer
Officers on Jan. 29, around 7 p.m., responded to a call of two males spray-painting the wall at the Yacht Club on 200 Yacht Club Way. One of the males refused officer commands to be detained and had to be physically restrained. One male was arrested for the vandalism/delaying and the other was arrested for outstanding warrants.
MANHATTAN BEACH
Between Feb. 22 and 28, police received reports of auto theft (4), burglary (1) and theft (15).
Auto theft
Vehicles were stolen from the 700 block of 33rd Street, the 600 block of 35th Street, a section of Manhattan Beach Boulevard near Highland Avenue and the area near Curtis Avenue and S. Redondo Avenue.
Residential burglary
A window screen of a home on the 100 block of 1st Street was removed in an attempted break in on Feb. 23.
Vehicle theft
Items on Feb. 22 were taken from a vehicle left unlocked on the 300 block of Aviation Place.
Shoplifting
A business on the 1500 block of Rosecrans Avenue reported on Feb. 23 that merchandise was stolen by someone in the store.
Roof rack
Thieves on Feb. 26 removed a roof rack from a vehicle on the 200 block of 39th Street.
Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide an update for this issue.