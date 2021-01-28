lightbar of an emergency police car
REDONDO BEACH

Theft by false pretense

A victim on Dec. 15, on the 2000 block of Ruhland Avenue, received a phone call around 5 p.m. from a subject identifying himself as a Redondo Beach Police officer and stating that several financial accounts were opened in the victim’s name. The caller provided some of the victim’s personal identifying information and told the victim to wire $2,305 to a Bitcoin account, or else her social security number would be suspended and she would be would be arrested. The victim wired the money as directed.

A similar incident occurred the same day, at 5:20 p.m. when a victim on the 2100 block of Carnegie Lane received a call from suspect(s) representing themselves as police officers. The callers convinced the victim that an outstanding arrest warrant could be resolved with gift cards. The victim purchased and furnished the suspects with $2,000 in cards from Target. Subsequently, a family member alerted the victim this was fraud, and he was able to cancel the cards before they were used.

Illegal narcotics

Police on Dec. 16 around 10:20 a.m. were conducting extra patrol near the 400 block of Pacific Coast Highway due to a recent increase in drug activity at the location. Under search and seizure conditions, officers located a known subject on probation with who was staying in a hotel. After finding narcotics on the subject and in his room, police arrested the suspect. 

Merchandise stolen

An unknown suspect(s) entered a business on the 1500 block of Hawthorne Boulevard and stole $5000 worth of merchandise, around 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 16. Suspect(s) fled in a vehicle. Further information revealed that the same suspect(s) committed a similar crime in El Segundo, and a license plate was captured for further investigation.

Assault in an MTA bus

Police on Dec. 18, at 10:42 a.m., received report of a stabbing inside an MTA bus on the Torrance side of Pacific Coast Highway and Prospect Avenue. After the stabbing, a female suspect fled on foot. Torrance police set up a containment in the area. Officers working the south end of the city began checking the area and located the suspect sitting at a bus stop. RBFD transported the female suspect to a hospital for an injury she obtained during the altercation, and later she was transferred to Torrance PD custody.

Identity theft

A victim on the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue, on Dec. 22, received notice of payment due for a 2021 KIA Stinger which he did not purchase. During a follow up investigation, police learned that the vehicle was purchased from a car dealership using the victim's stolen ID. An investigation is underway.

Car and mail stolen

Officers on Dec. 23, around 1:40 a.m., stopped a vehicle near the Esplanade and Sapphire Street for a traffic violation and subsequently learned that the vehicle was reported stolen. Officers re-deployed and conducted a high-risk stop. A search of the vehicle revealed mail which had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 400 blk of Avenue G. The driver was arrested for possession of stolen property and a stolen vehicle.

Multi-city incident

RBPD Dispatch broadcast an automatic license-plate recognition match for an embezzled vehicle that was traveling southbound on Aviation Boulevard near Rosecrans Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The vehicle then
turned westbound on Manhattan Beach Boulevard. Officers responding to
the area located the vehicle as it parked in a Target parking lot in Manhattan Beach. A high-risk stop was initiated and the driver was taken into custody without incident. In addition to the open charge, the driver had a $30,000 warrant from the City of Hermosa Beach.

Public intoxication and resistance
 
An intoxicated male threw an item at an officer’s vehicle and challenged him to a fight, during afternoon hours on Dec. 25, near Redondo Beach and Santa Fe avenues. Once additional officers arrived on scene they were able to deescalate the situation and take the man into custody. The male displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was unable to care for the safety of himself or others. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication, resisting/obstructing an officer and an outstanding warrant for disturbing the peace.
 
Stolen truck
 
Sometime during overnight hours of Dec. 27, a truck containing approximately $3,000 worth of construction tools was stolen from the 2200 block of Nelson Lane.
 
Residential burglary
 
A victim on the 1900 block of Perkins Lane reported that sometime between Dec. 21 and 26 jewelry was stolen from inside her residence. The point of entry appeared to be a bedroom window that had been forced open.
 
Air gun assault
 
A man on Dec. 27, around 9 p.m., entered a store on the 2500 block of Artesia Boulevard, bleeding from his hand(s) and saying he had been shot. Police responded and determined that the man had been struck several times by pellets commonly fired from air-powered weapons. Investigation at the scene indicated that the victim was experiencing homelessness and was involved in a conflict with the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
 
MANHATTAN BEACH
 
Between Jan. 11 and 17, Manhattan Beach police received reports of assault (3), burglary (3) and theft (11).
 
Assault
 
Police received two reports of assaults occurring on Jan. 11; one incident was on 2nd Street and N. Redondo Avenue and the other was on the 1600 block of 23rd Street.
 
Vehicle theft
 
Theft of property from an unlocked vehicle was reported on Jan. 11 from a victim on the 1400 block of 19th Street.
 
Catalytic converters
 
Two reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles on the 1400 block of Rosecrans Avenue were received on Jan. 11.
 
Retail store theft
 
A business on the 1200 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard lost merchandise due to shoplifting on Jan. 12. A separate incident on Jan. 16 occurred at a business on the 2900 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard.
 
Package theft
 
A resident on the 1100 block of 23rd street reported that a package was stolen from the property on Jan. 13.
 
Residential burglary
 
Homes on the 2200 block of Bayview Drive and the 3500 block of The Strand were burglarized on Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, respectively.
 
HERMOSA BEACH
 
Missing person
 
A subject was contacted by police on Dec. 27, around midnight, on the 900 block of The Strand and discovered to be an outstanding missing person. Police returned the subject to his home.
 
Package theft
 
A package was taken from the front porch of a home on the 300 block of Manhattan Avenue sometime between Dec. 26. and Dec. 28.
 
Shoplifting
 
Two subjects entered a business on the 1100 block of Pacific Coast Highway and stole candy, around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1.
 
Fraud
 
A resident on the 2000 block of Springfield Avenue reported that he hired a company in November 2020 to perform work in his house. The suspect overcharged the victim and did not complete the work.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

