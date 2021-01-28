REDONDO BEACH
Theft by false pretense
A victim on Dec. 15, on the 2000 block of Ruhland Avenue, received a phone call around 5 p.m. from a subject identifying himself as a Redondo Beach Police officer and stating that several financial accounts were opened in the victim’s name. The caller provided some of the victim’s personal identifying information and told the victim to wire $2,305 to a Bitcoin account, or else her social security number would be suspended and she would be would be arrested. The victim wired the money as directed.
A similar incident occurred the same day, at 5:20 p.m. when a victim on the 2100 block of Carnegie Lane received a call from suspect(s) representing themselves as police officers. The callers convinced the victim that an outstanding arrest warrant could be resolved with gift cards. The victim purchased and furnished the suspects with $2,000 in cards from Target. Subsequently, a family member alerted the victim this was fraud, and he was able to cancel the cards before they were used.
Police on Dec. 16 around 10:20 a.m. were conducting extra patrol near the 400 block of Pacific Coast Highway due to a recent increase in drug activity at the location. Under search and seizure conditions, officers located a known subject on probation with who was staying in a hotel. After finding narcotics on the subject and in his room, police arrested the suspect.
Merchandise stolen
An unknown suspect(s) entered a business on the 1500 block of Hawthorne Boulevard and stole $5000 worth of merchandise, around 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 16. Suspect(s) fled in a vehicle. Further information revealed that the same suspect(s) committed a similar crime in El Segundo, and a license plate was captured for further investigation.
Assault in an MTA bus
Police on Dec. 18, at 10:42 a.m., received report of a stabbing inside an MTA bus on the Torrance side of Pacific Coast Highway and Prospect Avenue. After the stabbing, a female suspect fled on foot. Torrance police set up a containment in the area. Officers working the south end of the city began checking the area and located the suspect sitting at a bus stop. RBFD transported the female suspect to a hospital for an injury she obtained during the altercation, and later she was transferred to Torrance PD custody.
Identity theft
A victim on the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue, on Dec. 22, received notice of payment due for a 2021 KIA Stinger which he did not purchase. During a follow up investigation, police learned that the vehicle was purchased from a car dealership using the victim's stolen ID. An investigation is underway.
Officers on Dec. 23, around 1:40 a.m., stopped a vehicle near the Esplanade and Sapphire Street for a traffic violation and subsequently learned that the vehicle was reported stolen. Officers re-deployed and conducted a high-risk stop. A search of the vehicle revealed mail which had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 400 blk of Avenue G. The driver was arrested for possession of stolen property and a stolen vehicle.
Multi-city incident
RBPD Dispatch broadcast an automatic license-plate recognition match for an embezzled vehicle that was traveling southbound on Aviation Boulevard near Rosecrans Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The vehicle then
turned westbound on Manhattan Beach Boulevard. Officers responding to
the area located the vehicle as it parked in a Target parking lot in Manhattan Beach. A high-risk stop was initiated and the driver was taken into custody without incident. In addition to the open charge, the driver had a $30,000 warrant from the City of Hermosa Beach.