MANHATTAN BEACH
Vehicle burglaries
Unknown suspect(s) during the overnight hours of Feb. 1 entered a vehicle on the 1200 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard, and stole a skateboard and earphones. On Feb. 4, suspects entered a vehicle on the 3000 block of Elm Avenue, and took a violin. The method of entry is not known.
Vehicle burglary
Laptop computers, bags, keys and tablet computer were removed from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Manhattan Avenue during overnight hours of Feb. 3. The vehicle might have been unlocked.
Pair of El Porto thefts
On Jan. 20 and Feb. 4, victims reported hidden access keys were used to enter their vehicles parked in the El Porto lot between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Cellphones, wallets, credit cards, cash, keys and miscellaneous documents were taken from the vehicles.
Parking pass stolen
Unknown suspect(s) on Feb. 3 or 4 during overnight hours entered a vehicle on the 1700 block of Harkness Street and stole a parking pass. The vehicle might have been unlocked.
Vehicle burglary
Documents, a work I.D., coat and a debit card were removed from a vehicle on the 1900 block of Lynngrove Drive during overnight hours of Feb. 3. The vehicle might have been unlocked.
Vandalism
As seen on video surveillance, two males threw eggs at a residence on the 1600 block of 23rd Street, at 11:54 p.m. on Feb. 8. The victim desires prosecution.
Residential burglary
A female known to the victim entered a home on the 1400 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard without permission between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. A television, purse, checks and cash were stolen.
Smashed window
Unknown suspect(s) on Feb. 7 used an unknown object to shatter the window of a vehicle parked at the U.S. Post Office on 1007 N. Sepulveda Boulevard. The incident was reported at 7:30 p.m. and nothing was reported stolen from the vehicle.
Backpack theft
A victim reported that he placed his bicycle and backpack next to the lifeguard tower near Manhattan Beach Pier during the afternoon hours of Feb 10. When he returned, his backpack had been stolen.
Bruce's Beach lot
Unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked at Bruce's Beach on Feb. 11 between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Cellphones, a wallet, keys, cash and credit cards were taken.
Vehicle burglary
Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle on the 2900 block of N. Valley Drive during overnight hours of Feb. 6. The vehicle might have been unlocked as there were no signs of forced entry.
Marine Park theft
A victim on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. placed his bag in the corner of a field at Marine Park, 625 Marine Avenue in Manhattan Beach. Upon his return around 8 p.m., a cellphone and wallet had been removed from the bag.
Vehicle door pried open
Unknown suspect(s) pried open the driver's side door of a vehicle on the 1500 block of Rosecrans Avenue and stole a wallet containing cash, driver's license, and credit/debit cards, between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide a report for the time period covered in this report. The Manhattan Beach report is limited to residential and vehicle incidents.