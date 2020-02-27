MANHATTAN BEACH
Suspects in custody following pursuit
On Feb. 19 at 12:48 p.m., Manhattan Beach patrol officers were alerted by an automatic license plate reader that an armed and dangerous vehicle entered the city on Marine Avenue. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, a patrol sergeant was involved in a traffic collision at the intersection of 35th Street and Oak Avenue. The suspect continued to evade officers until he crashed his vehicle into another vehicle near Rosecrans Avenue and Market Place.
Two suspects fled from the vehicle and were quickly taken into custody. There are no outstanding suspects. The Manhattan Beach sergeant was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Residential Burglary
Sometime during the weekend of Feb. 13 through 15, unknown suspect(s) entered a home on the 1800 block of Marine Avenue and stole jewelry. There was no sign of forced entry.
Bike and surf rack stolen
A man reported that he secured his bicycle and surf rack using a cable lock near Manhattan Beach pier at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15. When he returned around noon, the lock was cut and both the bicycle and rack had been taken.
Vehicle burglary
Two suspects at 11:50 p.m. were arrested for vehicle burglary and other offenses, on the 100 block of 21st Street.
Truck cover pried open
A tonneau cover of a truck parked on the 900 block of Rosecrans Avenue was pried open between the hours of 11 a.m on Feb. 16 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, Nothing was taken from the vehicle.
Burglary/theft suspect arrested
An MBPD officer on Feb. 17 observed a male acting suspiciously in the area of Elm Street and Rosecrans Avenue, around 3 p.m. The suspect was later arrested. Meanwhile, an alert citizen notified the police department via Ring that the same suspect had stolen a package from their porch.
Vehicle Burglary
Unknown suspect(s) used a hidden access key to entered a vehicle in the El Porto parking lot and removed a cellphone, credit/debit cards, driver's license and miscellaneous items. The incident occurred on Feb. 18 between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Bike theft
A locked bicycle was stolen from the front of a CVS Pharmacy at 2901 Sepulveda Blvd., between 7 and 8:15 p.m., on Feb. 14.
Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide a report for the time period covered in this report. The Manhattan Beach report is limited to residential and vehicle incidents.