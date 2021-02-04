Robbery victim injured
A victim was standing in the parking lot of a business on the 2100 block of Artesia Boulevard, around 1 a.m. on Jan. 4, when he was approached by a suspect who began feeling the victim's pockets and stated "what you got?" The suspect then punched the victim in the face and, without taking any property, ran east on Artesia Boulevard. Officers were unable to locate the suspect but recovered evidence at the scene.
Battery, hate crime
Officers responded to assist a transit bus driver who was physically restraining a subject on the bus near Torrance Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, around 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 4. The subject was arguing with the driver and made racial remarks which led to a physical altercation. Officers arrived within 30 seconds of the call, and took the subject into custody and also for medical treatment.
Hotel incidents
Officers responded to a disturbance with a guest at a hotel on the 1900 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard, around 8 p.m. on Jan. 4. The guest was heard making threatening statements and was observed throwing items and damaging property with a hammer. Police communicated with the subject but were unable to gain his compliance. After evaluating the circumstances and consulting with hotel management, no entry was attempted into the room. A report was prepared to document a criminal complaint.
In a separate incident on Jan. 4, around midnight, officers responded to a disturbance at a hotel on the 600 block of N. Harbor Drive. A guest was heard in a room making threatening statements, rambling nonsensically, throwing items and damaging property. Police communicated with the subject but were unable to gain compliance. After evaluating the circumstances and consulting with hotel management, no entry was attempted. A crime report was prepared to document a criminal complaint.
The following day, officers again responded to the same type of call and learned the subject caused a similar problem at a different hotel in September 2020. A mental health team responded and tried to convince the subject to exit the room. Officers attempted to negotiate for more than an hour but the subject continued screaming and damaging the room with a hammer. A witness contacted the male inside his room and was immediately confronted by the subject. Officers then entered the room, and engaged the subject with a 40mm less lethal projectile. The male was still armed with the hammer and retreated to the balcony with police close behind. Using a shield, the subject was pinned to the ground. Additional force was required to remove the hammer from the subject's hand. The subject was handcuffed and taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Vehicle pursuit
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle speeding north on Pacific Coast Highway from the area of Avenue C, shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 5. The vehicle failed to yield and officers pursued it. The pursuit was canceled in the area of PCH and Manhattan Beach Boulevard due to the speed and danger to the public.
Vehicle burglary
Two reports were received on Jan. 5 of vehicle burgary. One incident was on the 400 block of Paulina Avenue; unknown suspect(s) damaged the door lock of the vehicle and stole property from inside. The second incident was on the 1900 block of Ripley Avenue; unknown suspect(s) smashed a window to gain entry and steal a wallet.
Bike stolen
Unknown suspect(s) on Jan. 5 cut the lock to an electric bike that was secured in the shared parking area of a building on the 2100 block of Farrell Avenue.
Identity theft, narcotics
Officers on Jan. 6, around 2:30 a.m., observed a suspicious vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Pacific Coast Highway and Irena Avenue. The occupants were on probation, and a search of the vehicle located indicia of identity theft and illegal narcotics. Both subjects were arrested, and a probation hold was obtained for both.
Stolen vehicle collision with tree
Police responded to a possible intoxicated subject entering a vehicle on the 300 block of Avenue F, at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the male had entered the vehicle and drove off, colliding with a tree. A check of the license plate revealed the vehicle was reported stolen in the city of San Marino. The driver was detained and found to have a felony warrant for violation of probation, and was currently on probation for assault.
Catalytic converters
During overnight hours on Jan. 6, at various locations in South Redondo Beach, four separate victims reported catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. Another incident ocurred on Jan. 7 on the 200 block of S. Irena Street. All the vehicles were Toyota Priuses.
On January 8, around 4 a.m., a victim awoke to the sound of an electic saw and witnessed an unknown suspect attempting to remove the catalytic converter from her Honda Element.
On January 10, around 3:50 p.m., a resident on the 2500 block of Mathews Avenue discovered the catalytic converter missing from his 2002 Jeep Laredo.
MANHATTAN BEACH
Between Jan. 18 and 24, police logged incidents of assault (2), auto theft (2) robbery (1) and theft (7).
Golf clubs stolen
A resident on the 400 block of 19th Street reported that golf clubs had been taken on Jan. 19 from the home.
Vehicle theft
Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 3500 block of Palm Avenue on Jan. 19.
Shoplifting
A retail business on the 1800 block of Rosecrans Avenue reported incidents of shoplifting on Jan. 20, Jan. 22 and Jan. 24.
Hidden keys
Two incidents of theft from vehicles with acessible hidden keys were reported; one occurred on Jan. 21 near Manhattan Avenue and 27th Street, and the other occurred on Jan. 22 on the 4400 block of The Strand.
Auto theft
A vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of 38th Street on Jan. 20. Another vehicle was stolen from the 2500 block of N. Valley Drive on Jan. 22.
Robbery
Police received report of a robbery on the 2100 block of Ardmore Avenue on Jan. 24.