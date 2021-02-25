MANHATTAN BEACH
Between Feb. 8 and 14, police received reports of assault (2), auto theft (2), burglary (7) and theft (12).
Auto theft
A vehicle that had been parked unlocked near 19th Street and Faymont Avenue was stolen on Feb. 9. In a separate incident reported to police, a locked vehicle was stolen on Feb. 12 from the 200 block of El Porto Street.
Residential burglary
Two burglary incidents were reported on Feb. 10. Appliances were taken from a home on the 2500 block of Maple Avenue, and jewelry was stolen from the 500 block of 35th Street.
Additional burglaries occurred on Feb. 13. One involved a smashed window/door at a home on the 1200 block of 9th Street. Another occured on the 200 block of 41st Street and resulted in a bike being stolen.
Open garage
Burglaries from garages that were left open occurred on Feb. 10 on the 3100 block of Highland Avenue, and on Feb. 14 on the 400 block of 26th Place.
Vehicle burglary
An i.D. card, driving permit and other items were taken Feb. 13 from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Lynngrove Drive.
Multiple shopifting reports
Merchandise was taken on Feb. 9 from a business on the 2700 block of N. Sepulveda Avenue. On Feb. 10, police received reports of items taken from businesses in separate incidents on the 1500, 1700 and 1800 blocks of Rosecrans Avenue. Additional shoplifting thefts occurred Feb. 14 on the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Rosecrans Avenue.
Catalytic converter theft
Unkown suspect(s) on Feb. 11 removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the 1400 block of 12th Street. In a separate incident on Feb. 13, a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle on the 1400 block of Parkview Avenue.
Tailgate stolen
Police reports stated that the tailgate of a vehicle on the 1700 block of Marine Avenue was removed by an unknown subject on Feb. 12.
Pickpocket
A victim on the 1800 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard reported on Feb. 13 that items were removed from pockets without their knowledge.
REDONDO BEACH
DUI multi-car collision
A vehicle traveling north on Jan. 11 near the 2200 block of Carnegie Lane turned out of the roadway and struck a fixed object, causing the vehicle to become airborne until it landed on several vehicles parked at 616 Esplanade, resulting in major collision damage. A witness indicated that the vehicle had been traveling at approximately 100 mph without the headlights illuminated. Officers responded to the scene where they contacted the driver while he was still in the vehicle, however force was required to overcome his active resistance. Investigation led to the driver being arrested for DUI. No one was injured.
Burglary tools and stolen property
An officer on Jan. 12 stopped a subject on a bicycle for a traffic violation on the 2100 block of Artesia Boulevard. Officers discovered burglary tools, property belonging to others and a potential shaved car key in the subject's posession.
Indecent Exposure
Officers received a call on Jan. 12 of a subject exposing himself in a vehicle on the 400 block of N. Pacific Coast Highway. Police responded to the scene and located the suspect vehicle. The victim positively identified the suspect as the one involved in lewd activity while also recording the victim. The suspect was arrested and his cell phone was recovered.
Residential burglary
Officers on Jan. 12 responded to a burglary that just occurred at a residence on the 200 block of Avenue C. The suspect entered through an unlocked rear door. Subsequently, the suspect admitted he entered the house and was arrested.
Vehicle break-in
Sometime during overnight hours on Jan. 13, a locked vehicle the 2200 block of Rockefeller Lane was broken into and ransacked. The total loss was estimated at $2,150.
Packages taken
Around 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 24, two separate buildings on the 500 block of Esplanade had doors that were forced open by two suspects using a crowbar. Mail and unattended packages were stolen. The suspects were seen wearing yellow vests and construction helmets, carrying a U.S. Postal Service letter box and driving away in a white pickup truck.
Vehicle pursuit, handgun recovered
Police on Jan. 15 attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Inglewood Avenue and Marine Avenue at approximately 3:20 a.m. The vehicle failed to yield and pursuit was initiated, leading into the City of Hawthorne where the vehicle continued through a neighborhood at speeds of 35 to 50 mph. The vehicle eventually stopped, and the driver and passenger fled on foot. A loaded handgun with the serial number shaved off was found inside of the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were determined to be juveniles. The passenger was located and placed under arrest, the weapon was taken as evidence, and the vehicle was impounded. The driver was not located but was named as a suspect for felony evading.
Shoplifting, resisting officer
Loss-prevention staff at a store on the 1600 block of Kingsdale Avenue observed a female suspect concealing merchandise and exiting without paying, Jan. 15 around 6:15 p.m. The staff attempted to detain the suspect and take-back the items, but she physically resisted and pushed them away. An officer arrived and attempted to detain her outside the store, but she refused to submit and, during the struggle, caused minor visible injury. The suspect was arrested for robbery and resisting an officer with violence.
Armed robbery
Three suspects on Jan. 15 entered a business on the 3700 block of Inglewood Avenue around 11 p.m. One of the suspects (described as a black male adult) drew a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money. The suspects took $75 in cash from a register and the employee's cell phone — which they subsequently dropped outside — and then fled in a waiting vehicle. The vehicle was a blue, Nissan Quest minivan with a plate beginning with the number six.
Organized retail theft
Police reported that suspects on Jan. 15 entered a retail store on the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard around 1 p.m., and worked as a group to steal more than $5,000 in merchandise from the sales floor. Although the crime was witnessed by store employee(s), corporate policy prevented them from intervening or reporting a crime without approval. According to the reporting party, the group committed a similar crime that day at a store at Del Amo Mall in Torrance.
Threats, brandishing a weapon
A suspect described as a male white with tattoos from his neck down was smoking near gas pumps on the 200 block of S. Pacific Coast Highway, on Jan. 16, around 8:50 p.m. The owner of the location contacted the suspect and asked him to stop smoking or leave. The suspect displayed a white/chrome knife, pointed it at the victim and said “I’m going to stab you.” Then the suspect got into his vehicle and fled.
Strong arm robbery
A victim on the 2300 block of Hawthorne Boulevard on Jan. 17, around 7 p.m., was approached by three suspects who demanded his phone and later his car keys. One suspect kicked the victim as the other two circled around him. The victim, who feared for his safety, ran inside a business to call police. No property was taken and the victim sustained no injuries. Officers checked the area and conducted a CSI investigation for evidence.
Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide an update for this issue.