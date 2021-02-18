HERMOSA BEACH
Mailbox theft
An unknown suspect on Jan. 26 opened a mailbox on 1000 Monterey Boulevard, and removed items.
Identity theft
A victim on the 300 block of The Strand reporded on Jan. 28 that someone made multiple purchases with their credit card.
Physical altercation
An unknown group on Jan. 30, around 10:50 p.m., got into a verbal disagreement with an intoxicated victim near 11th Street and Hermosa Avenue. The victim was pushed to the ground, hit his head, and lost consciousness.
Hit and run
A vehicle parked on the 1300 block of Hermosa Avenue was damaged after a car collided with it and drove away, around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Bike thief arrested
A subject on Feb. 1 stole a bicycle near Beach Drive and 2nd Street, around 4:40 p.m. Police subsequently located and arrested the suspect.
Vandalism
A suspect held in the HBPD jail, on Feb. 4 around 11 p.m., damaged a mattress.
Shoplifting
Items were taken from a case inside a store on the 100 block of Pier Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Bank card theft
A victim living near The Strand on Feb. 6 reported that an ex-boyfriend had opened mail belonging to her, found and activated a bank card and made purchases without her permission.
Disorderly conduct
Police on Feb. 6, around 11 p.m., contacted and arrested a public nuisance suspect near Monterey Boulevard and Pier Avenue.
Attempted vehicle theft
Unknown suspect(s) between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, on the 700 block of Gould Avenue, punched-in a vehicle door lock, damaged the ignition and ransacked the interior.
MANHATTAN BEACH
Between Feb. 1 and 7, police received reports of auto theft (1), burglary (8) and theft (8).
Auto theft
A car with keys left inside was stolen from the 1700 block of Gates Avenue on Feb. 2.
Burglar arrested
Police on Feb. 5 responded to a residential burglary in the El Porto area and arrested a suspect as he attempted to flee on foot.
Vehicle burglaries
Burglaries from vehicles occurred on Feb. 2 and 3 on the 1300 block of Parkview Avenue, the 1600 block of 11th St. and the 1400 block of N. Peck Avenue. Suspects gained entry by smashing windows.
Vehicle burglaries
Items left in parked vehicles led to burglaries on Feb. 6. Electronics, golf clubs and other items were taken from a car on the 2300 block of Walnut Avenue, and household appliances were stolen from a vehicle on the 2900 block of Poinsettia Avenue.
Catalytic converters
Police received report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle parked on the 3600 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard, on Feb. 1. Another incident occurred on Feb. 5 from a vehicle on the 4000 block of Highland Avenue.
Hidden key
Items were taken on Feb. 3 from a car with a key hidden within it on the 4000 block of Ocean Drive.
Package theft
A resident on the 1400 block of 19th Street reported that a package was stolen from the porch of the home, on Feb. 6.
Thief arrested
Police on Feb. 7 arrested a burglary suspect near 19th Street and Highland Avenue.
Redondo Beach agencies did not provide an update for this issue.