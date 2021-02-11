MANHATTAN BEACH
During Jan. 25 to 31, police in Manhattan Beach responded to incidents of assault (1), auto theft (2), burglary (5) and theft (7).
Assault
Police received report of an assault on Jan. 27 on the 200 block of 39th Street.
Auto theft
Two incidents of auto theft occurred on Jan. 31. One incident was on the 4400 block of Ocean Drive and the other, involving and unlocked vehicle, was on the 1000 block of Manhattan Avenue.
Open garage doors
Four burglaries from garage doors that were left open were reported between Jan. 25 and 29, on the 400 block of 30th Street, the 2500 block of Manhattan Avenue, the 100 block of 14th Street and the 400 block of 8th Street.
Vehicle burglary
A vehicle parked on the 200 block of 41st Street was burglarized on Jan. 26.
Theft
A bag containing cash was reported stolen from the 600 block of 31st Street on Jan 28.
Bicycle theft
Bikes were stolen from the Manhattan Beach Pier on Jan. 30.
Residential theft
Jewelry was taken Jan. 26 from a home on the 3400 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard.
Shoplifting
Businesses on the 2900 block on the 3200 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard reported thefts of merchandise on Jan. 25 and Jan. 30.
HERMOSA BEACH
Drugs and merchandise recovered
An officer on patrol on Jan. 17, around 9 p.m., observed a cargo van parked illegally. A field investigation revealed illegal drugs, paraphernalia and $4000 worth of merchandise stolen from a local business. Two suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Hermosa Beach jail for drug-related charges in addition to burglary and grand theft.
Fraud
A victim on the 700 block of 10th Street, in November 2020, sent money to a business to pay debt and recently notified police after discovering the money was sent to a fraudulent person.
Bike stolen
A locked bicycle was taken during overnight hours on Jan. 11 from the parking garage of an apartment complex on the 400 block of Herondo Street.
Narcotics
During a traffic stop, police found a subject in possession of paraphernalia and more than 1 oz. of marijuana, Jan. 16, around 2 a.m. near Pier Avenue and Monterey Boulevard.
Information about assault
Police received notice from a hospital that a patient claimed to have been attacked by a group of five, Jan. 11, at 9:40 p.m., near the 100 block of Beach Drive. The victim's wallet, phone and phone were stolen.
Property hit and run
Incidents of property damaged by unidentified vehicles occurred Jan. 16, around 9 a.m. near 10th Street and Manhattan Avenue; and on Jan. 11, at 7:20 a.m. involving a basketball hoop near a residence on 27th Street and Ozone Court.
Bike thief took the bait
Police on Feb. 11 arrested a suspect found to be in posession of a 'bait' bicycle near Pier Avenue and The Strand.
Vandalism
A suspect on Jan. 13, at 3:15 p.m., entered a business on the 3000 block of Manhattan Avenue, and became irate. After leaving the business, the suspect damaged a vehicle parked nearby. Police located and arrested the suspect.
Phone knocked away
Using a phone camera, a subject was taking photos of people who were not complying with COVID health protocols, around 4:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Valley Drive. The subject reported to police that another person knocked the phone out of his hand.
Theft
Unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle on the 1000 block of 4th Street during overnight hours on Jan. 30, searched the vehicle and removed items.
Vehicles stolen
Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of a business on 1100 Pacific Coast Highway, around 11 p.m. on Jan. 13. The vehicle was locked and the keys were accounted for.
Another incident occurred on Jan. 15, at 11:30 p.m. Two unknown males were seen on video surveillance taking a vehicle from the 1200 block of 17th Street. The victim's purse with the car keys and credit cards were inside the vehicle, and subsequently the cards were used to make fraudulent purchases.
Weapons
Upon seeing two vehicles parked illegally near Neptune Avenue and The Strand, just before midnight on Jan. 17, officers approached and saw large amounts of marijuana in one of the vehicles. Subjects exited the cars with a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine in plain view. The subjects were arrested.
Plates held for ransom
A known subject on Jan. 3 removed license plates from a vehicle on the 1000 block of 17th Street, and later texted the victim stating that if he paid $1600 that was supposedly owed to the subject, the plates would be returned.
Vandalism
The front window of a business on the 1600 block of Pacific Coast Highway was broken around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Redondo Beach agencies did not provide an update for this issue.