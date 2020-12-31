HERMOSA BEACH
Burglary
A subject on Dec. 17 entered a residence on the 3400 block of The Strand and took various items. Police later located and arrested the subject who was in posession of the stolen items.
Bike theft
A bicycle was stolen on Dec. 17 from a patio in the backyard of a home on the 200 block of 24th Street.
Road rage robbery
A traffic dispute led to one party following the other and videotaping them during the early evening hours of Dec. 18. The subject of the video exited his vehicle near the 600 block of 21st Street, struck the other party and took the phone used for videotaping. Subsequently the suspect was contacted and returned the victim's phone.
Beach DUI
Police intervened after a subject who was intoxicated drove a vehicle onto the beach near the 200 block of The Strand, around 10 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Vehicle theft
A vehicle on the 700 block of Gould Avenue was stolen during overnight hours on Dec. 19.
Property recovered
Officers on Dec. 19 found items on the 900 block of 8th Street that was determined to have been stolen from vehicles. The same day, a cell phone was found on the 900 block of 8th Street. The prior week, on Dec. 13, a skateboard was found on the 400 block of Pacific Coast Highway.
Public nuisance
A resident on the 100 block of Raymond Avenue reported on Dec. 15 that an unknown subject had urinated on their lawn.
Narcotics
A traffic stop on the 200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, around midnight on Dec. 16, found a subject in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Burglary arrest
Two subjects near the 1200 block of 9th Street were contacted on Dec. 19 and found to be in possession of property from an auto burglary. Both subjects were arrested.
Stolen vehicle recovered
Police recovered a stolen vehicle near Neptune Avenue and The Strand, around 2 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Between Dec. 7 and 13, Manhattan Beach officers responded to reports of assault (1), auto theft (3), burglary (4) and theft (18).
Assault
An assault occurred on the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue on Dec. 13.
Auto theft
Incidents of stolen vehicles were reported on the 1000 block of Bayview Avenue on Dec. 8; the 200 block of 43rd Street on Dec. 12 and the 100 block of 9th Place on Dec. 13.
Commercial burglary
Graveyard officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Dec. 8 at a retail business on the 1000 block of Manhattan Ave. Responding officers set up a perimeter around the location which led to the arrest of the suspect.
Vehicle burglary
A vehicle parked on the 1600 block of Lynngrove Drive was burglarized on Dec. 9.
Attempted pier lighting theft
Suspects attempted to remove decorative lights from the Manhattan Beach Pier on December 8. Police stopped and arrested the suspects, who later were released on a zero-bail policy currently in effect to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19.
Residential burglaries
Burglaries reported on Dec. 12 include jewelry taken from a residence on 1100 block of 8th Street, and a key removed from a lock box on the 4000 block of Ocean Drive.
Mail stolen
Mail theft occurred between Dec. 8 and 13 on the 300 block of Gull Street, the 3000 block of Agnes Road, the 1600 block of The Strand and the 400 block of 27th Street.
Shoplifting
A business on the 1800 block of Rosecrans Avenue reported an incident of shoplifting on Dec. 8.