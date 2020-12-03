MANHATTAN BEACH
Between Nov. 9 and 15, Manhattan Beach officers responded to calls of one auto theft, one residential burglary, three vehicle burglaries and 10 thefts. The thefts involved two stolen catalytic converters, three incidents of shoplifting and one case of fraud.
Assault reported
An assault occurring near Rosecrans Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway was reported to police on Nov. 11.
Auto theft
Police on Nov. 10 received report of a vehicle theft on the 3400 block of N. Valley Drive. The car was unlocked with the keys inside.
Residential burglary
A home on the 1200 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard was burglarized on Nov. 11. Force was used to gain access to the residence.
Multiple theft incidents
On Nov. 13, thefts occurred on 41st Street, the 2200 block of The Strand, the 100 block of 4th Street and the 2900 block of N. Sepulveda. On Nov. 14, additional thefts were reported on the 500 block of Rosecrans Avenue and the 4400 block of Ocean Drive.
Shoplifting
A person took merchandise from a business on the 2900 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard, during store hours on Nov. 9.
Vehicle burglary
Vehicles near Ocean Drive and 27th Street, as well as the 300 block of 45th Street, were burglarized on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13, respectively. Windows were smashed to gain entry to the vehicles.
HERMOSA BEACH
Counterfeit bills used
A business on the 1100 block of Pacific Coast Highway learned that it received counterfeit bills from a customer, during evening hours on Nov. 14.
Residential burglary
After responding to reports of an alarm at a home on the 900 block of The Strand, around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, officers reviewed video surveillance and discovered that an unknown male had entered the home and left carrying an unknown item.
Public intoxication
A subject was arrested for public intoxication, around 5:50 p.m. near the 1000 block of The Strand on Nov. 9.
Incidents on The Strand
An electric bicycle was reported stolen from behind a closed gate of a home on the 900 block of Manhattan Avenue, during morning hours on Nov. 12. Later that day on the same block, in a separate incident, officers responded to an alarm sounding at a residence and located a suspect. An arrest was made after it was determined that the suspect matched the person seen on video entering the home.
Walk of Fame plaques stolen
Bronze plaques from the Surfer's Walk of Fame by the Hermosa Beach Pier were stolen during overnight hours on Nov. 2.
Vehicle burglary
A vehicle on the 2500 block of Valley Drive was entered during evening hours on Nov. 12. A wallet was stolen and later credit cards from the wallet were used at various locations. Police found prescription medication belonging to the suspect inside the vehicle.
Bike theft foiled
An unknown suspect on Nov. 12, around 6 p.m., cut the lock to a bicycle and rode off near 13th Street and the beach. Upon being chased by witnesses, the suspect abandoned the bike and fled on foot.
Vehicle break-in
Police responded to a report that the passenger-side window of a car had been broken around 8 a.m. on Nov. 14, near 15th Street. A bag and some items were removed from the car and subsequently located nearby.
Jewelry stolen
Multiple pieces of jewelry were found missing from a home on the 1200 block of 2nd Street, on Nov. 13.
Hit and run collisions
Damage to properties due to hit-and-run driving was reported on Nov. 12 near Hollowell and 6th Street, and in an unrelated incident on Nov. 13 near Artesia Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.
Redondo Beach did not provide updates for this issue.