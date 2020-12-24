REDONDO BEACH
Parking garage burglaries
Three incidents of burglaries from secured parking garages occurred between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8. On the 400 block of Esplanade, unknown suspects entered a garage and took bicycle parts. On the 300 block of Esplanade, suspects smashed a vehicle window, and the total loss is unknown On the 600 block of Catalina Avenue, victims reported that clothing and old cell phones were stolen from their garage.
Commercial burglary
A person on Dec. 1, around 1 p.m., entered a store on the 1600 block of Kingsdale Avenue, placed merchandise in a bag and then left the bag in the store prior to exiting. No loss occurred.
Vehicle damaged
A 2004 Porsche Carrera was damaged by smashing the passenger side window, around midnight on Dec. 9., on the 2500 block of Artesia Boulevard. No additional loss was reported.
Vehicle burglaries
A victim's wallet, credit cards, driver's license and sunglasses were stolen from a Toyota Rav4 on the 1600 block of Spreckels Lane, sometime between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The following day, on the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, cash, shoes and clothing were taken from a vehicle after entry was gained by smashing the passenger side window.
Equipment stolen
Unknown suspects on Dec. 4 or Dec. 5 entered a vehicle on the 1200 block of Agate Street and removed the victim's iPad, a case filled with medical equipment and a printer.
Vehicle theft
Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5, four vehicles were reported stolen from the 500 block of N. Helberta Avenue, the 200 block of N. Pacific Coast Highway, the 2600 block of Vanderbilt Lane and the 1400 block of Aviation Boulevard.
HERMOSA BEACH
Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, Manhattan Beach officers responded to reports of assault (2), auto theft (2), burglary (4) and theft (10).
Assaults
Two incidents of assault were reported on the 1100 block of Tennyson Street, on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
Auto theft
Vehicles on the 1600 block of Pacific Avenue and the 1400 block of Marine Avenue were stolen on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, respectively.
Commercial burglaries
One incident of burglary and on attempted burglary occurred on Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, on the 100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard and the 1000 block of Manhattan Avenue.
Vehicle burglary
Items were taken from vehicles parked near 11th Street and Highview Avenue and on the 1100 block of Pine Avenue, in separate incidents on Dec. 6.
Shoplifting
Police received a report that items were removed from a store on the 1800 block of Rosecrans Avenue on Dec. 4
Multiple catalytic converter thefts
Four incidents of catalytic converter theft were reported between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4, on the 1800 block of Rosecrans Avenue, the 200 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, the 200 block of Sepulveda Boulevard and the 500 block of 1st Street.
Electronics stolen
A victim reported that electronics were stolen on Nov. 30 at a location on the 3200 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard.