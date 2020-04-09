REDONDO BEACH
Stolen vehicle
An officer located a stolen vehicle near Artesia Boulevard and Inglewood Avenue around noon on Mar. 9. After a high-risk stop was initiated, the male driver was found to be in possession of narcotics paraphernalia and a female passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and also had a no-bail warrant for her arrest.
Strong-arm robbery
A victim was in a restroom on the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue, during afternoon hours on Mar. 10, when a 16-year-old suspect took the victim’s phone from his back pocket. The victim chased after the suspect and got the phone back, then the suspect ran away. Investigation is ongoing and officers located evidence related to the suspect’s identity. The next day, an officer observed the suspect in the same area and attempted to detail him. The suspect fled into the city of Lawndale and was not found.
Explosive Device found
Officers on March 10 were dispatched at 3:50 p.m. to Fire Station One to assist with a citizen turning in what appeared to be a military hand grenade. The L.A. County Sheriff Department bomb squad responded and took possession of the grenade after determining it was live.
Narcotics recovered from cyclist
An officer stopped a bicyclist who was riding recklessly, around 4 p.m. on Mar. 10, near pedestrians on Hawthorne Boulevard and 182nd Street. During the detention the suspect admitted he was in possession of a controlled substance. The officer recovered several grams of methamphetamine and a pipe.
Dale Page Park incident
In response to input from the community that Dale Page Park, 2808 Phelan Lane, was being used to for illicit acts, police at 9:28 p.m. on Mar. 10, checked the area. A suspect was located in the park during a prohibited time and was detained. During the investigation an officer located a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine.
Impaired cyclist
Police on Mar. 10 observed a subject on a bicycle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop near the 2500 block of Artesia Boulevard at 10 p.m. The subject displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a CNS stimulant and was placed under arrest. This was the subject's third arrest in four days.
Assault at Northrup Grumman
A suspect on Northrup Grumman property, One Space Park Drive, contacted an employee who was exiting the shower facility around 7:30 p.m. on Mar. 11. The suspect used two large pieces of wood and pushed the female to the ground. Northrup security was called, and once on scene with the uncooperative suspect, became involved in a physical fight and used force and pepper spray to detain him with assistance from police. The suspect was eventually arrested and transported to a local hospital for medical clearance, where police learned he was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and the subject of a gang injunction out of the Lakewood Police Department.
Sexual battery
A female victim on Mar. 12 was working inside of a retail location on the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, around 3 p.m., when a male used his hand to unlawfully touch her on the buttocks. The suspect then exited the store and was eventually detained by responding officers. After being identified by the victim, the suspect was placed under arrest.
Threats and domestic violence
A neighbor called police regarding a loud family disturbance at a residence at 300 The Village, at 9:53 p.m. on Mar. 12. Upon officers' arrival, a male and his daughter exited the home and were detained without incident. An intoxicated and uncooperative female refused to exit and remained in an upstairs bedroom, where accessible firearms were located. Officers established a dialogue with the female and, after approximately 30 minutes of negotiation, convinced her to exit. Investigation determined the intoxicated female battered the male causing visible traumatic injury (laceration) and the male made criminal threats toward his daughter. Both were placed under arrest.
Stolen vehicle
An officer on Mar. 13 located a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to Starbucks on 190th Street and Anza Avenue. A high-risk stop was initiated and the driver was taken into custody. The driver had several warrants for her arrest, including a $250,000 Calif. Highway Patrol warrant. The driver was booked for the open charge and the outstanding warrant.
DUI Collision
A vehicle traveling eastbound, at 1:30 a.m. Mar. 14, on the 1100 block of Camino Real collided with the center median, damaging city property including trees and a sign. The driver displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was placed under arrest following a DUI investigation. The city’s Public Works Department was called out to clean up and repair the damage.
Altercation, assault and robbery
Officers were dispatched on Mar. 14, around 3:30 p.m. to a call of an assault near the 500 block of N. Prospect Avenue. The reporting party was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of juveniles. A juvenile victim said the reporting party took a skateboard from his arms, attacked him, threw him on the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face. The victim had visible injuries to his face and was desirous of prosecution. Based on the evidence, the reporting party/suspect was placed under arrest.
Assault with a deadly weapon
Police on Mar. 14, 5:34 p.m., responded to a radio call of two intoxicated males fighting with a bat at a residence on the 1700 block of Blossom Lane. Investigation revealed the two males, who were brothers, were involved in a mutual physical fight before it was broken up by a roommate. Both subjects were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and outstanding warrants.
Stolen vehicle and narcotics
A stolen vehicle was located in the area of Knob Hill Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, at 10:40 p.m. on Mar. 14. Police conducted a high-risk stop and detained four occupants. While investigating, officers located items consistent with narcotics sales and suspected fentanyl along with a pellet gun. The driver was arrested for the stolen vehicle and narcotics, and another passenger was arrested for outstanding warrants.
Jewelry counter theft
A male entered a business on the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, around 7 p.m. on Mar. 15, and asked to see a ring from a display case. After a clerk handed him the item, he ran out of the store and was not located. The ring was valued at $960.
Hit and Run
Two hit-and-run incidents occurred during the evening hours on Mar. 15. On the 1800 block of Camino de la Costa, a driver who was later found to be intoxicated fled the scene after colliding with a parked vehicle. The driver was transported to a hospital where she was released to medical staff for a mental health evaluation. Another incident, near 190th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, involved a multi-vehicle collision. A driver fled the location and was subsequently located while exiting an apartment building in the neighborhood. Torrance Police took custody of the suspect.
Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide a report for the time period covered in this report.