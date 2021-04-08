MANHATTAN BEACH
Vehicle theft
A resident reported their vehicle was stolen on March 27 from the 1400 block of 6th Street.
Commercial burglary
Unknown suspect(s) on March 28 smashed a window to enter and take items from a business on 3600 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard.
Vehicle theft
Police received a report of items taken from a vehicle on March 24 from a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Rosecrans Avenue.
Jewelry stolen
A victim on the 800 block of 11th Street reported a theft incident on March 23 involving jewelry.
Bike theft incidents
Three reports of stolen bikes were received March 23-28 from locations including the Manhattan Beach Pier, the 1900 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard and the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue.
Alcohol stolen
Thefts of alcohol occurred at an establishments on the 400 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard, on March 26 and 27.
Purse taken
A victim's purse was stolen from a location near the 1700 block of Artesia Boulevard on March 25.
REDONDO BEACH
Narcotics
Police on March 8, at 7:30 a.m., stopped a bicyclist for a traffic violation on the 4900 block of Marine Avenue. They saw the subject reach into his pocket and drop a plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested.
Vehicle stolen
Sometime between March 6 and 8, a victim’s 2018 Dodge Van was stolen from the 2200 block of Bataan Road.
Commercial burglary
Security at One Space Park Drive called police on March 8, around 8 p.m., regarding a suspect who found an unsecured maintenance cart and drove it into a roll-up door, causing damage. The suspect then entered the building through the damaged door and rummaged through the interior. The suspect fled the area, and subsequently was located and arrested.
Catalytic converters
Reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles — March 8 through 11 — were received from victims on the 2500 block of Vanderbilt Lane, the 1300 block of Green Lane, and the 2600 block of Ripley Lane.
Embezzled vehicle
A driver on March 9, around 5:50 p.m., called to report a possible drunk driver headed south on Pacific Coast Highway at Knob Hill. The witness provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle, which was reported as being embezzled. The driver was placed under arrest after officers located and stopped the vehicle on PCH near Crenshaw Boulevard.
Grand theft
A suspect entered a pharmacy on the 300 block of S. Pacific Coast Highway, March 9 around 7:45 p.m.; took gift bags from an aisle and then filled them with more than $3,000 in hair care products. The suspect fled in a vehicle, after knocking a phone from the hand of an employee who attempted to intervene.
Commercial burglary
The front door of a business on the 2700 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard was forced open by a pry tool, around 4 a.m. on March 11; setting off a burglary alarm. Upon responding to the scene officers discovered that the suspect(s) also had cut locks inside, stealing a cash register, cigarettes and jewelry. A CSI officer also responded to process the scene and collect evidence.
Illegal narcotics and weapons
Officers on March 11 conducted an enforcement detail at Dominguez Park, at 200 Flagler Lane, leading to the arrest of three suspects. One suspect was on probation and in possession of a dirk/dagger and methamphetamine. The second was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle and found in possession of powder fentanyl. The third was a known drug offender in possession of psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine and items indicating the sale of narcotics.
Vehicle pursuit
While attempting to locate a reckless driver who entered the 405 Freeway from El Segundo Boulevard, an officer observed a vehicle driving on the rim of the road. The vehicle failed to yield, leading officers on a slow pursuit as the vehicle's tire disintegrated. The driver eventually exited the freeway at La Cienega Boulevard and was found in possession of methamphetamine.
HERMOSA BEACH
Vandalism
A resident on the 400 block of 2nd Street reported that tires on a vehicle were vandalized on March 12.
DUI arrests
Police on March 14 and 15, in separate incidents, made DUI arrests on the 300 block of 8th Street, around 5 p.m., and in the area near 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
Jewelry theft
A victim on the 700 block of Longfellow Avenue reported that a known suspect took jewelry from the residence without permission between November 2019 and March 2021.
Prescription fraud
Three subjects on March 12 attempted to obtain prescription medication using fraudulent means at a business on the 700 block of Pier Avenue.
Bones found
Police received a report that bones were located on March 16 during an excavation at a construction site on the 1200 block of Hermosa Avenue.
Package taken
An unknown suspect(s) took a package from a home on the 600 block of Porter Lane around 7 p.m. on March 18.
Assault
A fight broke out between two parties at a location on the 1300 block of Hermosa Avenue, shortly after midnight on March 20. A victim was injured and transported to a medical treatment facility. The suspects fled the scene.
Disturbance
Officers on March 20, at 10:20 p.m., responded to a business on the 700 block of Pier Avenue upon receiving a call that a person had locked himself in the restroom. The suspect was arrested for trespassing.
Driving without a license
Police made 10 traffic stops throughout the city between March 14 and 20, —mostly during late night hours — which led to locating drivers without a license or with a suspended license.
Illegal narcotics
A traffic stop on the 1700 block of Pacific Coast Highway, during overnight hours on March 17, found passengers in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.