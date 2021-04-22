HERMOSA BEACH
Jewelry thefts
Two incidents of jewelry being taken from residence during construction were received between March 21 and 23. One occurred on the 1000 block of Manhattan Avenue and the other was at a home near Pier and Hermosa Avenues.
Narcotics found at park
Police reported on March 27 that narcotics, possibly crystal methamphetamine, were found at 11:30 a.m. at a park on the 400 block of Valley Drive.
Trespassing
A suspect on March 20, around 11 a.m., locked himself in a restroom on the 700 block of Pier Avenue and later was arrested for trespassing.
Bike stolen
A suspect stole a bicycle near the Strand and 15th Street, and was located and arrested around 3 a.m. on March 24.
Items in yard
A resident near The Strand and 17th Street reported on March 24 that an unknown person has been placing fake animals in their yard.
REDONDO BEACH
Tip jar taken
A suspect pushed an employee while stealing a tip jar at a food establishment on the 2400 block of Marine Avenue, March 21 at 10 a.m. The Jar contained $30 to $40 in cash.
Nitrous Oxide
An officer on March 21, at 7 p.m. conducted a traffic stop for a stop-sign violation near Portofino Way and N. Harbor Drive, and observed the passenger in possession of a tank of nitrous oxide. The drive was arrested without incident.
Stolen vehicle, pursuit
RBPD units were advised of a stolen vehicle in the area of Artesia Boulevard and Aviation Boulevard, on March 22 around 1 p.m. The driver failed to stop for officers and proceeded driving in a reckless manner which led to a pursuit assisted by a helicopter unit from the Hawthorne Police. The suspect continued onto the 405 freeway and attempted to exit at La Tijera Boulevard before crashing. The suspect then fled on foot across the 405 freeway and attempted to carjack a passing driver. Officers set up containment in the area and with the assistance of Hawthorne, Torrance, Manhattan Beach El Segundo, Inglewood and Los Angeles police, the suspect was apprehended. After medical treatment, he was booked at the RBPD jail.
Mail and identity theft
A resident on March 23 on near 400 S. Irena Avenue reported theft of mail that included possible suspect information and a vehicle description. An officer eventually observed the suspect vehicle and followed until it stopped. The officer was also informed by the Hermosa Beach PD that a similar vehicle/suspect was observed committing similar thefts in their city. All the vehicle occupants were arrested mail and identity theft.
Grand theft
A victim on the 2800 block of Timothy Avenue received a text message from a number purporting to be Amazon customer service, around 11:40 a.m. on March 23. The sender claimed there was fraud on the account and requested $3,000 in gift cards to fix it. Once the victim provided the gift cards, she realized it was a scam.
Criminal threats
The resident on March 23 on the 2500 block of 184th Street received several text messages from an unknown number that contained threats to him and his family if he did not pay $2,500. The messages also included several photos of deceased persons apparently killed by a drug cartel. The victim believes that the text messages are a scam, and did not send money.
Vehicle burglary
A woman's purse was reported stolen from her vehicle on the 2000 block of Robinson Street, around 8 a.m. on March 25. Her credit card had been used at several local businesses.
Abandoned youth
The manager at the hotel on the 400 block of N. Harbor Drive reported on March 22 that a 13-year-old child had been in the lobby for several hours without his parent. The manager stated that the child and his mother had been staying at the hotel. The juvenile stated that he and his mother recently moved from Chicago and that after checking out of the hotel that day she dropped him off at the Redondo Beach Pier. The youth waited at the pier and then walked back to the hotel. Attempts to contact the mother were unsuccessful. Telephonic checks at local hospitals also were negative. The child was transported to the station until being picked up by the Dept. of Child and Family Services.
DUI parking collision
A suspect on March 26, around 10 p.m. was backing out of a parking space and collided with another parked vehicle. The suspect then fled the location. While an officer was talking to the victim in the parked vehicle, a witness saw the suspect vehicle across the parking lot. The officer contacted the female suspect, who had a suspended license for DUI and $155,000 in warrants. The suspect was evaluated for DUI and arrested.
Discharge of firearm
A man was firing a flare gun near Seaside Lagoon on March 27, around 5 p.m., but without an apparent need for assistance. No injuries were reported. Witnesses said the suspect discarded the gun in the water. Officers located the subject in the Marina parking lot and arrested him without incident.
DUI, public intoxication
Officers on March 27, at 5:20 p.m., responded to a call of a male and female fighting in a vehicle near Camino Real and Pearl Street. The vehicle was eventually located in Torrance. Before the officer could conduct a traffic stop, the driver accelerated away, lost control and collided with a building. Both the driver and passenger were detained without further incident. They were arrested after displaying objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication.
Manhattan Beach police did not provide an update for this issue.