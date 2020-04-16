REDONDO BEACH
Speeding and DUI
An officer around 3 a.m.on Mar. 16 conducted a traffic stop on a a vehicle for unsafe speed (over 110 m.p.h.) near 166th Street and Grevillea Avenue. The driver displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was arrested following a DUI investigation.
Strong arm robbery
A suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Kingsdale Avenue, at 9 a.m. on Mar. 16, selected items and attempted to leave without paying for the merchandise. A physical fight occurred upon being confronted by the store’s loss-prevention officer, and the suspect exited the store. Officers who were on patrol in the area were flagged-down and the suspect was taken into custody.
Phone and backpack grab
Two victims at 2 p.m. on March 16 were waiting in front of a business on the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue when vehicle stopped next to them. A male suspect exited the vehicle and grabbed a phone from one of the victims. As the suspect fled back toward the vehicle, he grabbed the other victim’s backpack, throwing her to the ground and causing an elbow injury. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Marine Avenue, out of view.
Shopping cart walkout
At a retail business on the 1200 block of Aviation Boulevard, at 9 p.m. on Mar. 16, suspects placed vacuum cleaners and other merchandise in a shopping cart and attempted to leave the store without paying. They were confronted by store employees and a physical struggle occurred, resulting in the cart tipping over and the items falling out. The suspects placed the items in a vehicle which they used to flee the location. Evidence was located at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Armed robbery
An employee of a store on the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard reported a robbery at 11:23 a.m. on Mar. 17. A suspect entered the store, went behind the counter, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the one of the employees and demanded cash from the register. In fear for his safety, the employee complied. The suspect fled the location in a vehicle and evidence was located at the scene. Following subsequent investigation by detectives, the suspect was located and placed under arrest.
Sexual battery
A shopper in a store on the 2700 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard, around noon on Mar. 17, was approached by a suspect who made physical contact against her while also engaging in a lewd act. The victim told the suspect to get away from her. He did so but remained in the area of the store within her line of sight and continued his lewd act. After responding to the incident, police learned that the suspect is homeless and is a convicted felon on probation for assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was detained by officers while walking away from the store, and subsequently arrested.
Firearm stolen
During overnight hours on Mar. 18, a firearm was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of a residence on the 500 block of Meyer Lane.
DUI, resisting officer
Police observed a vehicle with a missing wheel blocking a lane of traffic on the 1000 block of N. Catalina Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Mar. 18. The driver displayed objective symptoms of stimulant intoxication and refused officers’ commands to stop moving and to exit the vehicle. Upon being detained in handcuffs, the driver attempted to kick the officers and flee. Officers were required to use force to overcome his resistance. Investigation revealed that the driver had a suspended license and was on felony probation for evading a peace officer while causing serious bodily injury.
Bikes stolen from garage
An unknown suspect around 5:50 a.m. on Mar. 18 entered a secured residential parking garage on the 100 block of S. Lucia Avenue. The suspect removed two bicycles valued at $2400, and fled.
Illegal weapons
While checking the area near Fisk Lane and Lilienthal Lane for a possible vehicle burglary suspect, around 1:50 a.m. on Mar. 19, officers observed a pedestrian committing a vehicle code violation and conducted an enforcement stop. The subject was verbally uncooperative and challenged officers to fight. Investigation followed and officers located two concealed and easily accessible fixed-blade knives. The driver was arrested for illegal weapon possession.
Shoplifting, resisting officers
A caller at 3:22 a.m., Mar. 19 told police that a male suspect took food items from a business near 200 S. Prospect Avenue and left without paying. Officers located the suspect nearby and attempted to detain him. The suspect refused to stop and threatened to strike an officer while holding an object in his hand. Force was required to place the suspect into custody.
Credit card fraud
An employee of a restaurant on the 2200 block of Artesia Boulevard, on Mar. 19, called police in regard to suspects using a fraudulent credit card to make a purchase. Officers contacted the suspects and located several counterfeit credit cards in the suspects’ possession.
False registration, illegal narcotics
Officers on Mar. 19, 7:24 p.m., located a suspicious vehicle parked to the rear of a closed business on the 2300 block of Artesia Boulevard. Further investigation revealed two people inside who were in possession of methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia, and that the vehicle displayed a registration tab issued to another vehicle.
Vehicle burglary
A victim on Mar. 20 parked a vehicle in front of her residence on the 200 block of S. Irena Avenue. The following afternoon she returned and discovered that the vehicle interior had been ransacked and property was missing. There were no signs of forced entry.
Refusing to pay and resisting officers
Two women entered a store on the 2100 block of Artesia Boulevard, around 9 a.m. on Mar. 22, selected items and exited the without paying. Once confronted by employees, one of the suspects began physically fighting with the manager. Upon officers’ arrival, one of the suspects was detained without incident. A second suspect was located walking outdoors near the store. This suspect refused to comply with police commands to stop for a robbery investigation, and force was required. After an investigation, both suspects were placed under arrest for petty theft and resisting/obstructing officers.
Stolen vehicle
Officers responded to the area of Torrance Boulevard and Prospect Avenue in regard to a stolen vehicle, at 1 p.m. on Mar. 22. An officer located the vehicle as it was traveling westbound on Torrance Boulevard, and initiated a stop. The male driver was placed under arrest and admitted to taking the vehicle without the owner’s permission.
Bike stolen
An unidentified suspect took a bicycle valued at $1000 while the owner was shopping inside a business on the 2200 block of 190th Street, at 8:25 p.m. on Mar. 22.
Battery on parking officer
While a parking enforcement officer was writing a citation for an illegally parked vehicle on Paseo de la Playa, 8:42 p.m. on Mar. 22, the owner became irate, struck the parking officer with her hand and purposely coughed in his direction. Based on the circumstances and COVID-19 outbreak, a crime report was filed with the police who later identified the suspect.
Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide a report for this week's report.